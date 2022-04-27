Manchester City Beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the Champions League Semi-Finals

(CTN News) – Kevin De Bruyne’s diving header gave Manchester City the lead after 94 seconds, the fastest goal in a Champions League semi-final.

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

A thrilling game at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday saw Manchester City take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

With Kevin De Bruyne’s diving header after 94 seconds, Manchester City became the fastest team to score in a Champions League semifinal.

Pep Guardiola’s side doubled their lead in the 11th minute when Gabriel Jesus collected a pass from De Bruyne and spun away from David Alaba before drilling home.

After 33 minutes, Real got themselves back into the game thanks to a familiar source – Karim Benzema who steered a Ferland Mendy cross into the bottom corner with the most delicate of steers.

Eight minutes after the restart, Manchester City’s two-goal advantage was restored when Fernandinho, on as a substitute, picked out Foden with a perfectly weighted cross that the England international nodded home.

Later, Fernandinho was caught out when he allowed his compatriot Vinicius Jr to break past him on the touchline and the winger was able to poke the ball past Ederson to make it 3-2.

The Premier League champions found a way through in the 74th minute, as Bernardo Silva beat Thibaut Courtois with a superb drive into the top corner.

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte was penalized after the ball struck his arm in the area and Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky chip down the middle eight minutes from time.

Related CTN News: