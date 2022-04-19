Cristiano Ronaldo and his Wife Announce That One of his Twins has Died

(CTN News) – Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on social media Monday that their baby son has died.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez said, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our baby boy. It is the greatest pain that a parent will experience.”

In October, Manchester United and Portugal’s star Cristiano Ronaldo announced he was expecting twins. They announced in December that they were expecting a girl and a boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets his emotions

On Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote on social media, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United tweeted their support for the grieving football player: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

A tweet from the English Premier League reads: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

Alana Martina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child with Rodriguez, was born in November 2017. Mateo and Eva, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017, are also his children. He also shares his son, Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly identified.

