Solar Eclipse On April 30, Partial Solar Eclipse Visible In These Places

(CTN News) – A partial solar eclipse on April 30 and a total lunar eclipse on May 16 will not be visible from the city and its environs, according to astronomer Debi Prasad Duari.

On October 25, however, the city will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, as well as a partial lunar eclipse on November 8. According to the former director of M P Birla Planetarium, the partial solar eclipse on April 30 will be visible in the south and south-west parts of South America, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and most of Antarctica.

“People in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia, or Antarctica can see the solar eclipse. The eclipse starts at one place and ends at another because the Earth rotates,” he said on Sunday.

WHEN WILL A PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE BE SEEN?

Around 6.45 pm, the partial solar eclipse will begin, which is 00:15 am IST. On May 1, the maximum will be around 2.11 a.m. and end at 4.07 a.m. The cosmic event will not be visible as it is nighttime in this country. During the May 16 lunar eclipse, it will take place during the day.

The total eclipse will start at 7.02 a.m. Indian Standard Time and end at 10.23 a.m. The maximum eclipse will begin at 9.41 a.m. when the Moon is at the deepest part of Earth’s shadow. The total eclipse will end at 10.23 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 11.25 a.m.

He explained that amateur astronomers and sky lovers in India will miss the “show” since it will take place during the daytime when the moon will not be visible in Indian skies.

WHERE WILL PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE BE VISIBLE?

The eclipse can be seen in parts of Europe and Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Ocean regions, and parts of Antarctica, Duari said.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible on October 25 just before sunset, Duari said in a statement.

There will be only a small eclipse visible from Kolkata since the maximum obscuration of the solar disc will be only 4%. According to him, this part of the country won’t see the total lunar eclipse fully on November 8.

As for Kolkata, the total phase will be visible when the moon is below the horizon at Kolkata. It will not be visible in its entirety but partially.

On a new moon day, a solar eclipse occurs when the Earth crosses the sun. Partially or completely blocking the Sun. A lunar eclipse occurs when a cosmic satellite passes through the Earth’s shadow during a full moon night.

