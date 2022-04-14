Watch Champions League Match Madrid Vs Man City Live In India, US & UK

(CTN News) – As a result of a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on April 14.

Kevin de Bruyne scored the only goal in the first leg, giving the Citizens a 1-0 lead against their La Liga opponents. With the score at 1-0, the second leg promises to be an entertaining and nerve-wracking match. Check out these details on how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK, and the US, and how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City live.

Must Read: Former NFL Running Back and Coach Gary Brown Dies At 52

Atletico Madrid vs Man City Champions League live stream details in India

If you want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India, you can tune into the Sony Sports network, which carries the official broadcast rights in the country. Fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City live on the SonyLIV app. While the Champions League matches are ongoing, fans can follow the official social media accounts of both teams and the UEFA Champions League to get live updates and scores.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

Those wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. For Atletico Madrid vs Man City live streaming, fans can access the Paramount+ app or website. Live coverage of the match will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 13.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City live in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch UEFA Champions League matches live by tuning in to the BT Sports network. You can watch the live stream on BT Sports online. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, April 13.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City team news

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

Injuries: Hector Herrera, Jose Gimenez

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Injuries: Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer

Related CTN News: