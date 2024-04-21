Pakistan vs New Zealand : Pakistan Thrash Kiwis In One-Sided Second T20

(CTN News) – During Saturday’s match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets.

By top-scoring with 45 runs, Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest player to score 3,000 T20I runs and once again demonstrated his importance to the winning side.

The Pakistani team was dealt a blow in the first over of their innings when opener Saim Ayub was out on the second ball of the innings with the score at just four runs.

It was Babar Azam and Rizwan who took the field after Ayub’s departure, but the skipper too departed in the fifth over after contributing just 14 runs as he fell to Michael Bracewell.

Babar’s wicket was followed by Usman Khan’s clean bowling by Ish Sodhi for seven runs, who decided to represent Pakistan rather than the UAE. It was the last wicket the Green Shirts lost, as Ifran Khan Niazi and Rizwan Khan Niazi guided the home team to victory.

During the 36-run stand, the two batters combined for 36 runs. The total number of runs scored by Niazi was 18 while the total number of runs scored by Rizwan was 45.

As a result of the cancellation of the first T20I due to inclement weather, the Green Shirts lead the five-match series 1-0.

At the start of the first innings, Pakistan’s bowling attack was in excellent form as it bowled New Zealand out for 90 runs in 18.1 overs.

There was no hope for the Black Caps in this match as they were greatly troubled by the pace attack of Pakistan.

The performance of Shaheen Afridi with the new ball in the third over was exceptional as he sent Tim Seifert back to the pavilion for just 12 runs in his third over.

Upon the dismissal of Shaheen, Mohammad Amir, who was playing his first match for Pakistan in almost four years, was the next to bowl, and tore Tim Robinson apart for just four runs in his first over.

The industrious Amir continued to trouble the visitor’s batting lineup as he took the wicket of Dean Foxcroft in his second over with skipper Babar Azam taking the simple catch.

While the Kiwis were able to salvage some wickets in the following two overs, Abrar Ahmed took two quick wickets in the ninth over, sending Mark Chapman and James Neesham back to the pavilion after each contributing 19 runs and one run respectively.

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah were responsible for doing the remaining damage down the order. There were only four New Zealand batters who managed to score in double figures on the night when Pakistan dominated the bowling department.

Afridi captured three wickets, whereas Amir, Abrar, and Shadab stole two wickets each. The only bag that Naseem was able to secure was one.

