Bristol 85-14 Newcastle: Bears Score 13 Tries To Beat Falcons
Bristol 85-14 Newcastle: Bears Score 13 Tries To Beat Falcons

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Bristol
Harry Randall scored one of Bristol's 13 tries as they thrashed Newcastle at Ashton Gate [Getty Images]

In Bristol, please dial (477) 85

(CTN News) – There are ten tries: Bristol Naulago, Dun, Malins, Bradbury, Williams, Genge, Janse van Rensburg 2, Randall, Marmion, Heenan, Vakatawa 2. The cons are: McGinty 6, Williams 3, Janse van Rensburg 2.

Newcastle has seven teams.

Try: Radwan, Connon. Cons: Connon 2

With an emphatic 85-14 victory over winless Newcastle, Bristol moved up to fourth in the Premiership.

As a result of their seven tries in the first half, the Bears, for whom Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Virimi Vakatawa scored twice, were near 50 points.

As Bristol oozed confidence after the break, Adam Radwan and Brett Connon added six more points.

Due to the win, Bristol have moved one point ahead of Harlequins into the top four, with three matches remaining in the season.

In addition, the win is Bristol’s biggest in the Premiership, surpassing the 62-8 victory over Northampton last March. They now trail third-placed Saracens by two points in the play-offs.

In the first 15 minutes, the rampant hosts scored four tries, the fastest Premiership points total in 20 years. The Falcons’ miserable season continued as they have five points after 15 games.

Just 86 seconds after the race began, Siva Naulago crossed the finish line after a one-two with Harry Randall.

Malins added a third after a lovely pass from Ellis Genge cut through Newcastle’s defence. Lock Dun scored from close range before Malins scored from close range.

With barely a touch on the ball, Radwan intercepted a long pass and outran Gabriel Ibitoye to give Newcastle the lead.

As the ball came out of a ruck, Bristol responded immediately, as Randall took a quick penalty before passing it to Magnus Bradbury to score.

Against the odds, prop Genge scored his sixth try. From the restart, the Bears moved the ball the width of the pitch before Janse van Rensburg dived into the corner to make it 47-7 at halftime.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

