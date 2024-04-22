Against The LA Clippers, The Dallas Mavericks Preview Game 1: Third Time Is a Charm

(CTN News) – Despite Luka Doncic averaging 33.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds in 13 career playoff games against the Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks failed to capitalize on such dominating performances by their star.

There is a chance that Dallas will be able to avenge its postseason losses to the Clippers from 2020 and 2021 during Game 1 of the opening round this year.

Dallas Mavericks are 12-3 in their last 15 games, with two losses as a result of the departure of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic at the end of the season after securing the five-seed. The Clippers, on the other hand, held a 9-6 record during the same period but lost three consecutive games to end their campaign.

Momentum is essential for success, especially during the postseason, and the Clippers do not appear to be a team destined for a long postseason run.

It appears, however, that Dallas has the potential to make a significant contribution to the postseason, as evidenced by the top defensive rating it has achieved over the past 15 games.

In the 2021 playoffs, the second series of the Mavericks-Clippers rivalry, both Trey Burke and Boban Marjanovich logged significant playoff minutes, revealing Dallas’ roster depth. However, in what is now Doncic’s most balanced roster, the Mavericks have a legitimate secondary scorer/ball-handler in Kyrie Irving, as well as tremendous depth in the frontcourt.

A season-saving trade by GM Nico Harrison has ensured that opposing offenses cannot dominate the Mavericks’ interior after he acquired Daniel Gafford and P.J. George Jr. In this series, the addition of rookie big man Dereck Lively II may also play a significant role.

Due to those significant roster changes, it is important to take the Clippers’ 2-1 regular season record against the Mavs with a grain of salt, as they have not played each other since December 20, 2023.

In addition to having a talented roster that the Clippers lack experience against, the Mavericks are perhaps the league’s hottest team as well. You should also be aware of the following information regarding Game 1:

Injury report for Mavericks vs. Clippers

A team from Dallas

Hardaway Jr., Tim (QUESTIONABLE – illness)

Basketball team of Los Angeles

QUESTIONABLE – Kawhi Leonard’s right knee

Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California)

When: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 2:30 p.m. Central Time

ABC television network

Game 1 odds: The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites over the Clippers.

