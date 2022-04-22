Daryle Lamonica, Former Raiders, And The Mad Bomber’, Dies At 80

(CTN New) – The Associated Press reports that Daryle Lamonica, who played under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died on Thursday at the age of 80.

Daryle Lamonica, nicknamed “The Mad Bomber” during his 12-year NFL career, coached the Raiders to a 62-16-6 regular-season record during his eight seasons in Oakland, including a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II. In the Super Bowl era, his .791 winning percentage is the best among quarterbacks with at least 70 stars.

The former Notre Dame quarterback joined the team via trade in 1967 after spending four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who had drafted him in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He was also selected by the Packers in the 12th round of the NFL Draft but chose to sign with a junior team. Funnily enough, Daryle Lamonica was traded to Oakland in exchange for, in part, former Raiders quarterback and future coach Tom Flores.

During his time with the Bills, Daryle Lamonica was primarily used as a runner, as he gained 289 yards and scored six touchdowns in 1964. Bills’ long-time starter Jack Kemp rarely started behind Lamonica — four games over four seasons, all wins — but often filled in for Kemp midway through games.

During his first season as a starter in 1967, Daryle Lamonica led the Raiders to a 13-1 record, an AFL West title, and a berth in Super Bowl II. Lamonica led the league in passing touchdowns and first-team All-Pro honors. Daryle Lamonica completed 15 of 34 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick-six in a 33-14 loss to the Packers at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

