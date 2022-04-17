Liverpool Books FA Cup Final Place After Beating Manchester City 3-2

(CTN News) – A rampant Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday to advance to the FA Cup final.

Within the first 10 minutes, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté slammed home a powerful header from a corner.

City’s bad afternoon continued when goalkeeper Zack Steffen spent too much time on the ball, allowing Sadio Mané to slide in and dispossess the US international to double City’s lead.

Then on the stroke of halftime, Mane rifled in at the near post, past a despairing Steffen.

Despite it all seeming lost for City, Jack Grealish struck soon after the break, and Bernardo Silva tapped in from close range in the 90th minute to ensure a nervy finish.

Liverpool advanced to the final, where it will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mané told the BBC afterward that the day had been “special.”

We played one of the best teams in the world. To win this kind of game, especially in the semifinal, is a big, big, big accomplishment,” Liverpool said.

“We were happy to win and qualify for the final. We started very well, everybody started on the front foot — for my first goal, the goalkeeper made a mistake, but I think we pushed him to make that mistake. That style is what made the difference.”Read more

