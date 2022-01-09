Cristiano Ronaldo has been at Manchester United for less than six months now, and reports are surfacing that he is seeking to leave the club. According to reports, the Portuguese international is unhappy at Old Trafford because United struggled in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side has dropped to seventh place in the table after losing 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 points behind rival Manchester City, who have played two more games. In spite of Ronaldo’s contract expiring next season, he could leave the club earlier if he doesn’t agree with the appointment of the next permanent manager, as Rangnick will remain in charge for the remainder of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants the top manager to replace Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo is seriously contemplating his future at Manchester United as he hopes a top manager will replace interim coach Ralf Rangnick. After the end of his contract, Jürgen Klopp will become Old Trafford’s ‘Senior Advisor’ for two years and help determine the club’s next permanent manager.

Rangnick will be in close contact with new CEO Richard Arnold so that a decision can be made. A report states that the top three potential candidates for the managerial position at Old Trafford include current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, current Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag or current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United In 2022 Summer Transfer Window:

This past summer, Ronaldo made his dream return to Old Trafford from Juventus after signing a two-year contract. It would be a real shame if he were to leave the club before completing his two-year contract. He became the highest-paid player in the Premier League and expected to help the club compete for trophies. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Red Devils to get results, so the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will evaluate all his options carefully before deciding whether to stay or go.

