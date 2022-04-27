35.2 C
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #61 Daily Song April 27, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 27, 2022, Tuesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/27/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #61 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Daily Heardle #61 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in December 1981
Hint 2 Song album is  I Love [blank] ‘n’ Roll
Hint 3 Song Sing by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Hint 4 Genre – Hard Rock

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Heardle Answer Today
Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #61
Song of the Day Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Date 4/27/2022
Day Wednesday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle 61 April 27, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 61, which will be released on April 27, 2022, The Answer is – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

