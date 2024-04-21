Connect with us

Ryan Garcia Wins $1.5 Million After Losing 3 Pounds: "Worth it?"
Ryan Garcia Wins $1.5 Million After Losing 3 Pounds: “Worth it?”

Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia face-off at The Empire State Building on April 16, 2024, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

(CTN News) – Despite not making weight for his match against Devin Haney this Saturday, boxer Ryan Garcia will not be able to compete for the super lightweight title in New York on Saturday.

However, what makes the situation even more problematic is the $1.5 million wager he made before the weigh-in.

Ryan Garcia and Haney handshaked on Thursday. In this handshake, they agreed that each would owe each other $500,000 for every pound of excess weight.

It’s imperative to note that when Ryan Garcia took the stage, his weight was 143.2 pounds, which is 3.2 pounds overweight. This cost him $1.5 million as a result.

It appears that Ryan Garcia chugged a beer during the weigh-in, but his post on X appears to point the finger at “apple juice and sparkling water,” in reference to the incident.

As well as confirming Garcia’s promise, Haney also confirmed in a post on Friday on the social media platform that Garcia had done what was said. I was impressed with Ryan’s commitment to paying a million per pound.

Despite Ryan Garcia not being able to contest Haney’s WBC title, the fight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will still take place. This is even though Ryan Garcia will not be able to compete for it.

As they have prepared for their fight, they have experienced ups and downs as the process unfolded. There was a dispute between the two during a promotion event earlier this week at the Empire State Building that led to the New York Mets rescinding an offer to have them throw out the first pitch at the game later that night following an incident between the two.

Currently, Haney has a 31-0 record with 15 KO’s to his name and comes into Saturday’s fight with a 31-0 record. There are 24 victories and 20 knockouts for Garcia in his professional career.

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

