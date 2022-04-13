Premier League Title Race Predictions – Liverpool vs Manchester City, Who Will Win?

The 2021/22 Premier League season is entering its final stage, with Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title.

Pep Guardiola’s men currently hold a slender one-point lead on Jurgen Klopp’s team, with both sides playing on another level compared with the rest of the league.

The Reds have won their last ten Premier League games in a row, while the Cityzens have only lost once in England’s top-flight since October.

Going into their Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final showdown at Wembley Stadium, they shared the spoils in an action-packed 2-2 league draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Last weekend’s top-table six-pointer was part of a football on TV programme that will continue to bring you the best of the Premier League for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool’s Premier League title race predictions

Manchester United – April 19

Three days after meeting Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, Liverpool will lock horns with an out-of-sorts Manchester United in one of the most formidable remaining league fixtures, at least on paper.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over the reins in the summer.

But Man United’s current form wobble and position in the standings suggest they will unlikely hand Ten Han Champions League football next season.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Everton – April 24

Everton’s visit to Anfield for another mouth-watering Merseyside derby could be spelling trouble for Liverpool’s title bid in different circumstances.

Despite winning at Anfield for the first time since 1999 last season, Frank Lampard’s men are fighting tooth and nail to keep their heads above water and are no match for Klopp’s high-flyers.

Indeed, the Reds cruised to an overwhelming 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park and will be backing themselves to emulate that success again.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Newcastle United – April 30

With Liverpool on course to reaching the Champions League semi-finals, their trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United could be following up a semi-final first leg in Europe’s elite competition.

The Magpies have enjoyed a renaissance under ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and wealthy new owners, yet their recent H2H home record against the Reds favours Klopp’s side.

The Merseysiders have won twice in their last three top-flight visits to St James’ Park, except for a ‘nil-nil’ draw in this exact fixture in 2020/21.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Tottenham Hotspur – May 7

Other than Man City and Liverpool, not many Premier League sides are flying as high as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, who have won four straight league matches by an aggregate score of 14-2.

Spurs held the Reds to a 2-2 draw earlier this season, while they came out on top of an enthralling fixture at the Etihad Stadium in February to prove their top-four credentials.

If there’s any side that could throw a spanner in the works and obstruct Liverpool’s title pursuit in the remainder of the season, that’s definitely Tottenham. If you’re not a Liverpool fan but following the Premier League title race, this is the game to catch via live soccer streams or the relevant TV schedule for your local channels.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Aston Villa – May 10

Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho will reunite with their beloved Liverpool on the Reds’ penultimate Premier League travel of the season when Aston Villa take on Klopp’s side at Villa Park.

Gerrard’s men look destined for another underwhelming mid-table finish at best, with their hopes of repeating last season’s 7-2 thumping of the Merseysiders at a bare minimum.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Southampton – May 15

Southampton have established themselves as one of the most predictable teams in the Premier League under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as witnessed by their mixed fortunes against the division’s big guns.

The Saints gave Man City a run for their money, holding Guardiola’s side to a pair of draws this season, but they faltered against Chelsea 6-0 last time out.

Liverpool should be able to acquire all three points at St Mary’s Stadium despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in their last season’s visit to this venue.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Wolverhampton Wanderers – May 22

Liverpool will drop the curtain on the 2021/22 Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have blown hot and cold down the final stretch.

A brace of losses to bottom-half outfits Newcastle and Leeds United in two of their last three league outings have played down Wolves’ European credentials.

So this should be a routine victory for Klopp’s team.

Prediction: Liverpool win

Manchester City’s Premier League title race predictions

Brighton & Hove Albion – April 20

Brighton may have grabbed a stunning 2-1 win away to Arsenal last time out, but they should expect nothing of the same at the Etihad on April 20.

In addition to losing all four previous Premier League away meetings with Man City, Graham Potter’s side succumbed to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium.

Anything other than three points here would be nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime failure for the Cityzens here.

Prediction: Man City Win

Watford – April 23

Not many sides in the Premier League have encountered as much difficulty against Man City as relegation-battling Watford.

The Hornets have suffered a humiliating 6-0 loss in the 2019 FA Cup final before slumping to a 5-0 reverse at the Etihad later that year.

It will be up to experienced tactician Roy Hodgson to devise a strategy to save Watford from another fiasco following a 3-0 home defeat earlier this season.

Prediction: Man City Win

Leeds United – April 30

A week after their home clash against the Vicarage Road outfit, Man City will head to Elland Road to trade tackles with an improving Leeds United team.

Since sacking Marcelo Bielsa and appointing Jesse Marsch as their new chief of staff, the Whites have enjoyed a noticeable upturn in form and are currently unbeaten in four league matches.

But the Cityzens should be a tall order for Leeds.

Prediction: Man City Win

Newcastle United – May 8

Newcastle will try to influence the Premier League title race twice in seven days, as only a week after hosting Liverpool, they’ll take a trip to the Etihad.

It’s been a while since the Magpies won an away league meeting with Man City, as their most recent success in Manchester came before the Etihad’s opening.

Prediction: Man City Win

West Ham United – May 15

The Cityzens will be looking to avenge their League Cup exit in October when they take on David Moyes’ West Ham United on the penultimate matchday of the season.

The Hammers are no strangers to stealing points away in high-profile clashes, but their last home league win over Man City dates back to 2014, highlighting their incapacity to trouble the reigning champions.

Prediction: Man City Draw

Aston Villa – May 22

What a story it would be if Gerrard and Coutinho could return the favour to Man City for pipping Liverpool to the Premier League crown in 2014 in disheartening fashion.

Unfortunately, Villa have struggled against top-half sides this season, and it would be foolish to bet on them to defy that record on the final weekend.

Prediction: Man City Win

Wolverhampton – TBD

Man City’s showdown against Wolves was due to take place on the FA

Cup semi-final weekend, but it had to be postponed until further notice.

Bruno Lage’s men have blown hot and cold lately, although they are a rare Premier League side to relish meeting the Cityzens.

Indeed, City suffered an epic top-flight double to Wolves in 2019/20, while they needed Raheem Sterling’s controversial penalty to prevail in the reverse fixture.

Prediction: Man City Draw

Premier League title race predicted winner

People Also Read:

How To Watch Champions League QFs Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Online

Former NFL Running Back and Coach Gary Brown Dies At 52

Liverpool and Manchester City Battle to a 2-2 Draw

Philippines Alex Eala Wins the W25 Chiang Rai Tennis Tournament