Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction And Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

(CTN News) – As the 2023-24 La Liga season continues with another round of matches this week, Mallorca is set to clash with a Villarreal side that is looking impressive in an important game at the Iberostar Stadium on Friday as part of the latest round of matches.

A preview of Mallorca’s match against Villarreal

Currently, Villarreal are ranked 14th in the La Liga standings and have not been playing at their best for the last couple of months.

It was a disappointing 2-1 defeat for the Yellow Submarine in their previous game against Real Betis and they will need to bounce back this week if they are to make up for the defeat.

Mallorca, on the other hand, is currently in eighth place in the La Liga table at the moment and has had a fairly successful start to their La Liga campaign so far.

It will be essential for the home side to take it up a notch in order to win this match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas last week.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There has been a great deal of success between Villarreal and Mallorca in recent years and the two teams have won 14 out of the 30 matches that were played between the two teams, as opposed to winning seven of the last 30 matches.

It will be the first time in Mallorca’s history that they could win a third consecutive La Liga match against Villarreal, as they have won each of their last two matches against Villarreal.

With five wins in eight matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga, Villarreal are winless in their last six away games.

There have been no losses for Mallorca in their last seven games at home in La Liga, and they have won each of their last three games without conceding a goal.

As of this writing, Villarreal has not won in their last three La Liga matches, which would be their longest winless streak in the competition under Quique Setien.

A prediction for the match between Mallorca and Villarreal

A shot in the arm is urgently needed for Villarreal, who are currently suffering from a slump. This week, the Yellow Submarine have a point to prove and have a number of good players in their ranks.

At the Iberostar Stadium, Mallorca have established themselves as a formidable force and have made the stadium their fortress. In the present situation, both teams have a number of issues to resolve, and a draw could be reached on Friday.

It is predicted that Mallorca will defeat Villarreal by a score of 2-2

SEE ALSO:

Brazilian Football Superstar Neymar Joins Al Hilal In Record-breaking $98.24 Million Deal