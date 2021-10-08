Football News: Ratchaburi and Suphanburi End with 1-1 Draw

Football News – Thailand’s T1 league Ratchaburi FC gained only one point by holding hosts Suphanburi FC to a 1-1 draw on Thursday. While Buriram United maintained the T1 league top spot with a 2-1 victory over Samut Prakan City FC.

Suphanburi FC looked like the football club would pull off another upset after Seehanart Suthisak put them in the lead with a goal 17 minutes into the match.

Unfortunately for Suphanburi FC, Kritsananon Srisuwan scored in the second half to give Ratchaburi FC the equalizer.

In other football news

Wednesday night’s late game T1 League Buriram United claimed victory over Samut Prakan FC that left Thunder Castle coach Alexandre Gama on top of his game.

Meanwhile, Samut Prakan coach Masatada Ishii said losing winger Chaiyawat Buran to an injury in the first half of the match proved to be the turning point.

Buriram United was awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute when Samut Prakan forward Chayawat Srinawong handled the ball inside the game box. Brazilian footballer Samuel Rosa was on target from the spot to give Buriram United a 1-0 lead.

Samut Prakan FC levelled the score with a goal from Brazilain striker Eliandro Gonzaga, but Buriram’s Suphanat Mueanta volleyed back for the winning goal.

Also on Wednesday night, Khon Kaen United came to a 1-1 draw with Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

Chiang Rai United Defeats BG Pathum United 2-0

Chiang Rai United defeated BG Pathum United 2-0 to hand the champions their first loss of the season in Thailand’s T1 League on Wednesday night.

Chiangrai United struck early jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the football game. The Beetle’s goals were from Felipe Amorim in the 28th minute and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul just before half-time.

BG Pathum United seemed to be clueless without their three key players; defenders Victor Cardozo and Andres Tunez and striker Diogo Luis Santo. According to Football News, all three players are recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile in other Football News, Bangkok United defeated Prachuap FC 2-1. Pokklaw Anan opened the scoring for Prachuap FC in the 10th minute of the football match.

Bangkok United’s Saharat Pongsuwan equalized in the 66th minute and Chananan Pombuppha scored the winner in the 88th minute of the football game.

