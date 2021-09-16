Thursday Night Football: More Tension on the Giants or Washington Football Team?

The New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team in a NFC East Thursday Night Football standoff between two groups falling off misfortunes to open their seasons.

The Giants tumbled to the Broncos at home 27-13 while the Washington Football Team additionally dropped their home opener to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 while losing beginning quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to injury.

Who faces more strain to get in the success section on Thursday night? Locked On Giants have Patricia Traina joined the Locked On Today webcast to discuss assumptions for New York and we additionally hear from Locked On WFT have Chris Russell.

What do the Giants have to change to get their first success in Thursday Night Football?

“For one thing, they must get off the field when they’re on safeguard,” Traina said on Locked On Today. “The Giants shockingly blended in a ton of zone inclusion, we thought we’d see more man inclusion. There were immense holes in the field and the Broncos recently continued consuming them.”

The Giants set up only 13 points on Denver, what turned out badly unpalatably?

“The offense just needed creative mind, there were a few slip-ups and by and large it seemed as though a preseason game which is the thing that Joe Judge really cautioned us it may resemble, however, you would prefer not to accept that when the customary season begins,” Traina said.

What does QB Daniel Judge need to fix in Thursday Night Football?

“They must bore it into Daniel Jones that it’s OK to live to see one more down,” Traina said. “I don’t have a clue why he doesn’t get this through his head…There’s a distinction I think between being extreme and being shrewd and in the present moment, he’s not doing the last mentioned. Try not to stay there and attempt to be a saint and attempt to trade out the entirety of your chips on second down.”

What are the central issues for the Washington Football Team?

Washington dropped their initial game to the Los Angeles Chargers and in the process lost beginning quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Presently, Taylor Heinicke takes over to attempt to get them their first success.

“Could Taylor Heinicke supplant Ryan Fitzpatrick? I think most Washington Football fans firmly accept he can with his versatility and a tad of a Houdini act every so often,” Locked On WFT have Chris Russell said. “They love Heinicke, he gave them a shock of power on Sunday when their offense was among the dead.”

Other than Heinicke, what are the worries for Washington?

“Could this safeguard be acceptable? Nevermind can be it be generally excellent or prevailing, in the same way as others anticipated that it should be in the offseason, during preparing camp…I didn’t think they were that acceptable last year, they played no one and they got to run on and they surrendered a ton of touchy plays. This guard had a great deal of improving to do. Also, in case Sunday’s any sign, we’re in for a big deal frame disappointment,” Russell said.

SOURCE: wkyc

