Connect with us

Health

How Does Spinal Cord Injury Affect Your Health? Learn More
Advertisement

Health

AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Can Cause TTS In Very Rare Cases. What You Need To Know

Health

COVID And Other Viruses Might Benefit From Climate Change

Health

Knee Osteoarthritis Could Be Predicted Years In Advance By Blood Tests

Health

You Can Reset Your Gut Health By Making Some Simple Changes

Health

Survivors Of Breast Cancer In The Early Stages Have Hope

Health

Dengue Outbreaks May Be Exacerbated By Poor Vector Surveillance

Health

Tests And Crackdowns On Hepatitis Outbreaks Triggered By Outbreaks

Health

CPR Proficiency: A Critical Skill for Health and Safety

Health

Pfizer Gets FDA Approval For Rare Inherited Bleeding Disorder Gene Therapy

Health

Treating Gum Disease: Simple Solutions

Health

UK Patients Testing World's First Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

Health

A Holistic Approach: Maximizing Health and Wellness with Medicare Advantage in 2025

Health

GSK Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Alleged Patent Infringement in COVID-19 Vaccines

Health

Cuyahoga County's Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know

Health

Navigating the Path: Understanding Microdosing Safety and Risks

Health

Sales Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Lead To Stock Rise

Health

Novo's Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

Health

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine

Health

Brain Biohacking: Why Are Nootropics Gaining Popularity?

Health

How Does Spinal Cord Injury Affect Your Health? Learn More

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

38 mins ago

on

Spinal Cord Injury
Does spinal cord injury lead to major health problems? Find out

(CTN News) – Despite the fact that Spinal Cord Injury can cause significant health problems such as diabetes or heart disease, a recent study sheds light on how they can compound these problems.

A study published in Cells Report Medicine noted that after a spinal cord injury, abnormal activity in the nervous system leads to excessive breakdown of fats in tissue, leading to the release of harmful compounds into organs such as the liver.

When used as a Spinal Cord Injury treatment, gabapentin, an anti-nerve pain medication, effectively prevented the metabolic effects of these neurotransmitter releases in the body of mice using animal models when used as a treatment for chronic pain.

The fact that gabapentin also caused insulin resistance, led researchers to adjust the way in which the drug was dosed to maintain its benefits while minimizing any side effects it caused.

Additionally, gabapentin helps to restore metabolic balance by targeting overactive proteins within the nervous system as well.

As a result of this breakthrough, there may be a chance of developing new treatments for secondary health problems associated with Spinal Cord Injury.

In addition to this, people with Spinal Cord Injury are often at risk of developing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease due to abnormal nerve activity that leads to the leakage of fat tissue compounds into the body.

New animal studies have shown that gabapentin, a nerve pain medication, can be given on a short-term basis to prevent these harmful effects, as a result of a short course of treatment.

The lead author of the study Andrea Tedeschi, a professor of neurology in the College of Medicine at Ohio State University, said, “Through the administration of gabapentin, we were able to normalize metabolic functions.”

SEE ALSO:

AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine Can Cause TTS In Very Rare Cases. What You Need To Know

COVID And Other Viruses Might Benefit From Climate Change

Knee Osteoarthritis Could Be Predicted Years In Advance By Blood Tests
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies