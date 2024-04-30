Connect with us

Tech

Analysts Praise Apple's 'Impressive' Stock Buyback Program
Advertisement

Tech

AMD's Q1 Earnings Are Expected To Beat Wall Street Expectations

Tech

Twitter X Users In India Have Difficulties Accessing Twitter

Tech

Google Cloud Certifications: Finding The Right Fit For You And Your Team

Tech

'ChatGPT Is The Best Coworker I've Ever Had': Man Sparks Online Discussion

Tech

Google Receives a $75 Million Grant For Its 'AI Essentials' Course

Tech

Why Is The U.S. Mandating The Sale Or Ban Of TikTok Amid Security Concerns?

Tech

YouTube's Update On Android Devices Drains The Battery Quickly

Tech

OpenAI Partners With Apple To Develop New iPhone Features

Tech

How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?

Tech

Epic Games Store Users Got a Common Feature Two Years Ago

Tech

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing

Tech

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap

Tech

Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding, Valuation Soars To $18 Billion

Tech

Benefits of using a Self-Hosted Email Software

Tech

How to Use CRM Analytics

Tech

Intel's Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition

Tech

How to Triumph at Togel Online: Guide From An Experience Player

Tech

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Tech

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?

Tech

Analysts Praise Apple’s ‘Impressive’ Stock Buyback Program

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

47 mins ago

on

Apple
Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP (Getty Images)

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that Apple is at the forefront of stock buybacks among the tech giants.

It has been estimated that between 2013 and 2023, the company spent $621 billion on purchasing its own shares.

Taking Google parent Alphabet’s stock expenditures over the same period as a reference point, Alphabet spent about one third of that amount on its stock.

In the last fiscal year, Apple spent $78 billion on buying 456 shares of its stock, which resulted in a decrease of approximately 2% in the number of outstanding shares of its stock.

According to James Brumley of the stock investing and stock market research site Motley Fool, Apple’s buyback program is actually quite impressive, considering what’s feasible from a stock buyback standpoint.

In order for buyback programs to be so successful, there are several factors involved. Consequently, they result in a decrease in the number of shares in circulation, which increases the stake and dividend return of an investor.

In general, investors view stock repurchases as positive moves, even though some companies use them to artificially boost their stock price. Stock repurchases by companies with competent management, on the other hand, are generally considered to be positive.

A properly executed stock repurchase is one of the best and lowest-risk ways to create value for shareholders, according to Bankrate’s James Royal.

The parent company of Google, Alphabet, demonstrated to the world last week the potential value of these types of programs. Despite a strong first-quarter earnings report, Google shares shot up 14% on news that its board approved $70 billion in stock buybacks as well as its first-ever dividend, making it the single biggest mover on the stock market in the past several years.

There will be an earnings report from Apple after the bell on Thursday. In morning trading, the price of the share of the tech giant rose 3% to $174 after investment firm Bernstein upgraded the rating of the stock to a strong buy, according to reports.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter X Users In India Have Difficulties Accessing Twitter

‘ChatGPT Is The Best Coworker I’ve Ever Had’: Man Sparks Online Discussion

Google Cloud Certifications: Finding The Right Fit For You And Your Team
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies