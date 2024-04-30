Connect with us

News

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports
Advertisement

News

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC's Secretary General

News

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

News

Hong Kong Transgender Activist Receives New Identity Card After Seven-Year Legal Battle

News

Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

News

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

News

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

News

USDA Collecting Ground Beef Samples Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cows

News

India's MDH Assures Safety Of Products Amid Contamination Allegations

News

Indian State Regulator Suspends Manufacturing Licenses for 14 Products Linked To Yoga Guru

News

China Southern Airlines Launches Historic Direct Flight From Shenzhen To Mexico City

News

Renowned 'Queen of Height' Maria Feliciana dos Santos Passes Away At 77

News

Value of Rare $1 Bills Worth Up to $150,000 - What To Do if You Possess One Of These Bills

News

Inflation Spike And Jobs Report To Be Discussed At Fed Meeting

News

The SNP's Leader Yousaf Has Resigned. What Happens Now?

News

Asia's Record Heatwave: School Closures and Health Concerns

News

Bangkok Issues Heat Warning as Temperatures Soar Above 52°C

News

Pakistan Government Rejects Reports of Fixed Tax on Solar Power Consumers

News

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis

News News Asia

Indian Man, 24 Busted For Impersonating a Singapore Airlines Pilot

News

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

10 seconds ago

on

ExxonMobil

(CTN News) – Turkey has been in talks with ExxonMobil in hopes of striking a multibillion-dollar deal aimed at purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG), in order to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, according to Sunday’s Financial Times.

There is no doubt that ExxonMobil Corporation is the largest direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Corporation, being an American multinational oil and gas corporation.

Alparslan Bayraktar, the Energy Minister of Türkiye, stated in an interview with the Financial Times that Türkiye’s goal is to establish a “new supply portfolio” so as to diminish reliance on any single component of its energy system.

Bayraktar says Turkey will be able to secure 2.5 million tonnes of LNG each year through a long-term deal with ExxonMobil.

The pact under discussion could last over a decade, Bayraktar stated, indicating the potential longevity and significance of the proposed agreement. It should be noted, however, that the commercial terms of the agreement with ExxonMobil are still subject to negotiation.

ExxonMobil intends to expand its LNG portfolio by 40 million tonnes per year by 2030, according to the Financial Times.

Exports of Russian goods to Europe decreased

As a result of geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Ukraine, Russian exports to Europe have declined, with European nations increasingly turning to LNG from global sources.

A report from LSEG indicates that Russian exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe decreased 1.9% in 2023 to 15.8 million metric tons.

Despite recent successes in the exploration of oil in Turkey, particularly in the northern Black Sea region and in the south, the nation remains heavily reliant on imports from countries such as Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Algeria, Qatar, the United States, and Nigeria.

New Turkish project, Koca Yusuf TP1500

Moreover, Turkey’s Ministry of ExxonMobil Energy and Natural Resources has announced that drilling operations have begun in the Gabar field using the “Koca Yusuf TP1500,” a drilling rig produced domestically.

The objective of this initiative is to increase Türkiye’s daily oil production to 100,000 barrels by the end of the year, thereby demonstrating the nation’s commitment to enhancing its energy independence.

SEE ALSO:

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC’s Secretary General

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies