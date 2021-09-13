Cleveland Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. Ejected from Game

The NFL Cleveland Browns met the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected after shoving a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach during the first quarter of Cleveland’s 33-29 loss.

The incident came after Harrison tackled Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s running back along the Kansas City sidelines on the Chiefs’ first drive. When Harrison got up, he ran into Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and stepped on Edwards-Helaire.

After the Kansas City assistant walked back, Greg pushed Lewis Harrison. Harrison retaliated by nudging him on the back of the neck. The officers initially marked the Kansas City bank with unsportsmanlike conduct, but after regrouping, they overturned the sentence, flagged and expelled Harrison.

The Cleveland Browns were looking to erase the misery of an AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However the game ended up being more of the same for the AFC North football team. The Cleveland Browns held the lead for nearly 53 minutes at Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas Chiefs registered what would be the game-winning goal.

Cleveland ran out of steam in the season-opener. Patrick Mahomes was able to lean on his stars, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the football game. The two combined for 273 receiving yards and three touchdowns whereas all four of the Cleveland Browns’ touchdowns were scored with running passes.

The Cleveland Browns had three turnovers in the second half: one fumble lost, one interception and a turnover on downs. Kansas City had zero. Those mental lapses are what ultimately doomed the AFC North franchise. A fourth stroke of misfortune is laid out in the turning point section below.

NFL scores and updates

Sunday

Cardinals 38, Titans 13

Jaguars 37, Texans 21

Chargers 20, Washington 16

Bengals 27, Vikings 24

Panthers 19, Jets 14

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Steelers 23, Bills 16

Seahawks 28, Colts 16

49ers 41, Lions 33

Browns 33, Chiefs 29

Broncos 27, Giants 13

Saints 38, Packers 3

Dolphins 17, Patriots 16