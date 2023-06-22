Connect with us

Sports

Celtics Trade Marcus Smart To Memphis, Get Kristaps Porzingis From Wizards
Advertisement

Sports

Kyle Kuzma Declined His $13 Million Player Option - 3 Potential Landing Spots

Sports

The Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Open Thread: What Do You Want To See?

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023 - India vs Pakistan: How To Watch LIVE & Match Schedule

Sports

2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks

Sports

More and More People Taking to Outdoor Shooting Activities

Sports

Maxi Verstappen Wins The Canadian Grand Prix As Red Bull's 100th Victory

Sports

Basic Rules For Successful Cricket Betting

Sports

IPL Game Format: Rules And Features

Sports

WWE Live Event Sees Bobby Lashley Return To Action

Sports

Cardinals' David Freese Declines To Be Inducted Into Their Hall Of Fame

Sports

AEW Collision Live Stream: Where To Watch On Different Platforms [+Pricing]

News Sports

ONE Championship Referee "Pao Pom" Found Dead in Bangkok

Sports

Michael Jordan Set to Sell Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets for $3 Billion

Sports

Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico - Starting Lineup, Odds & How To Watch Online

Sports

Recommendations for Doing Sports in Extreme Weather

Sports

How To Maximize Wins In Football Betting

Sports

The US Open Is Ready To Begin, But There Are Still Some Questions About The LACC Course

Sports

Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement from International Football After Qatar 2022 Triumph

Sports

In Vegas, The Golden Knights Won The NHL Championship.

Sports

Celtics Trade Marcus Smart To Memphis, Get Kristaps Porzingis From Wizards

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Celtics Trade Marcus Smart To Memphis, Get Kristaps Porzingis From Wizards

(CTN News) – Earlier today, Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Boston Celtics traded guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as a part of the three-team deal that will bring Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

In addition to Gallinari, Wojnarowski added that Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari will also be headed to Washington as part of the deal.

In a report published earlier on Wednesday night, Wojnarowski reported that a three-team trade involving the Clippers had fallen apart due to concerns from Los Angeles regarding Brogdon’s medical condition.

According to Wojnarowski, the Wizards are sending first-round picks for the years 2023 and 2024 to Boston as part of the deal, allowing the Celtics to draft 10 spots earlier in Thursday night’s draft as a result of the deal.

According to Wojnarowski, the Celtics will trade the 35th pick of Thursday’s draft to Washington as part of the deal.

In the 2014 draft, Smart was drafted by the Celtics as the sixth overall pick. There are 581 regular-season games in which he played for Boston, and there are 108 post-season games in which he played for Boston.

In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game, earning him the title of Defensive Player of the Year. Since Gary Payton was honored with this honor in 1996, he is the first guard to receive the honor since then.

Since he has been a member of the Celtics for the longest time, he has become a key component of the team’s identity over the course of several years.

The decision to part ways with Smart, who joined the Celtics during Brad Stevens’ second season as head coach, was no doubt one that Stevens — now serving as the president of basketball operations for the Celtics — did not take lightly.

Porzingis, 27, was a member of the All-Star team for the Knicks in 2018 and averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wizards last season.

As a result of injuries in recent years, Porzingis has missed quite a bit of time, averaging 54 games per season over the last four seasons.

Porzingis missed the 2018-19 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which forced him to miss the whole season.

Since Smart has left, Derrick White will be able to take on a starting role, and the Celtics retained Malcolm Brogdon — who was supposed to be heading to the Clippers in a three-team trade that fell through — which means the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year will continue to serve as a bench player.

SEE ALSO:

The Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Open Thread: What Do You Want To See?

SAFF Championship 2023 – India vs Pakistan: How To Watch LIVE & Match Schedule

2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs