The Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Open Thread: What Do You Want To See?

(CTN News) – It will soon be revealed what the Detroit Lions’ alternate helmet design will be for the 2023 season, which is one of the most anticipated.

It was announced in 2022 that the NFL would allow teams to have two alternate helmets, one of which can be paired with their alternate, throwback, or color rush uniforms.

In the previous year, the Detroit Lions did not take advantage of this option, but it appears that they will be taking advantage of it this year as well.

Along with the announcement of the new alternate helmets, the Detroit Lions also dropped a couple of hints about what the design might look like-both of which seem to be based on classic Ford automobiles.

According to many, this has led many to speculate what the design of the helmet will be, with many believing that Detroit is throwing their helmet design back to the 1960s or 1970s to match the classic cars of that time period.

In today’s Question of the Day, we would like to know:

How would you design the Detroit Lions’ alternate helmet?

When it comes to helmets and uniforms, I don’t really have a lot of a preference when it comes to what design I like.

For the next uniform change, I would like to see the jersey number problem resolved, Detroit Lions, since I’m more concerned with practicality than style.

As a result of Green Bay’s playoff performance against the Cowboys in 2016,

In that regard, while I’m always a fan of throwbacks because they evoke a sense of nostalgia, and I won’t be disappointed if that’s the direction they pursue in that regard, a part of me wishes they would go with something a bit more modern and sleek instead.

I have seen plenty of graphic artists create interesting mockups for a more contemporary design, and I find them to be pretty cool. It is probably one of my favorites that you will find below.

As far as I’m concerned, a blue helmet would look pretty good, but I think I might prefer a different shade than the one above, as well as a helmet with a blue facemask, as well.

It would look pretty flashy if you adorned your Detroit Lions helmet with this design from Pinterest.

What are your thoughts on this? Is there anything you are looking forward to seeing from the unveiling of the alternate helmet for the Detroit Lions?

Get started by signing up for a Pride of Detroit account, and then let us know what you think about the matter by scrolling down to the comment section below.

SEE ALSO:

SAFF Championship 2023 – India vs Pakistan: How To Watch LIVE & Match Schedule