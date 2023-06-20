SAFF Championship 2023 – India vs Pakistan: How To Watch LIVE & Match Schedule

SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan last defeated India in 2014, a long time ago.

The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan compete against one another since both teams want to win the intense competition.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship’s highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.

India is now ranked higher than Pakistan, which is in position 195 with a FIFA ranking of 98. Pakistan has never won the SAFF Championship, while the Indian football team has done it eight times.

Nevertheless, Pakistan has managed to score a few unexpected triumphs throughout the years despite India’s hegemony. The football rivalry between India and Pakistan is rooted in history.

The first matchup between the two clubs occurred in 1959.

Pakistan & India Performance

However, India has dominated the competition recently, winning the previous four out of the last five encounters between the two teams. One example of this is a 3-1 drubbing of Pakistan during the 2018 SAFF Cup.

India has been in strong form going up to the competition and will want to beat their longtime adversaries once more.

On the other side, Pakistan has had recent difficulties and has dropped its past four games in 2023.

Shahzad Anwar, their coach, will, nevertheless, be hopeful that his team can rise to the occasion and pull off an upset against their bitter rivals.

For both teams, the SAFF Championship is an important competition because it gives them a chance to compete against other regional teams and display their abilities.

Additionally, the competition will act as a warm-up for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE in India?

LIVE streaming of the SAFF Championship 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

AIFF is yet to notify the telecast details for SAFF Championship 2023 in India.

Where is the game between India and Pakistan happening?

The SAFF Championship game between India and Pakistan will take place at Bangalore, India’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

When will the match between India and Pakistan be played?

The game between India and Pakistan will take place on June 21st, a Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

SAFF Championship 2023 Schedule And LIVE India Match Times

All match times are in India Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, June 21

Kuwait vs Nepal – 3:30 PM

India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 22

Lebanon vs Bangladesh – 3:30 PM

Maldives vs Bhutan – 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 24

Pakistan vs Kuwait – 3:30 PM

Nepal vs India – 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 25

Bangladesh vs Maldives – 3:30 PM

Bhutan vs Lebanon – 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Nepal vs Pakistan – 3:30 PM

India vs Kuwait – 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Lebanon vs Maldives – 3:30 PM

Bhutan vs Bangladesh – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 1

Semi-final 1 – 3:30 PM

Semi-final 2 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 4

SAFF Championship 2023 final – 7:30 PM

RELATED CTN NEWS:

2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks

AEW Collision Live Stream: Where To Watch On Different Platforms [+Pricing]

Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico – Starting Lineup, Odds & How To Watch Online