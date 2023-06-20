2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks

2023 NBA Draft: New young talent for the league will be selected in the NBA draught of 2023.

Victor Wembanyama, a French phenom who is considered a generational prospect, is in front of the pack since the San Antonio Spurs will undoubtedly select him first overall.

But after the first pick, a select few lottery clubs will have the chance to acquire a player who will make a difference, while other teams will try to score on a rookie with untapped potential.

Our NBA draught experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predict that Brandon Miller of Alabama will be selected No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite is the closest competitor to Miller, therefore the outcome may be close.

The twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite as well as Cam Whitmore of Villanova are among possibilities expected to be high lottery picks.

Draft History

42 first-round picks are among UCLA’s 122 all-time draught selections from their men’s basketball programme since 1947.

In 21 of the last 26 NBA Draughts (which have taken place from 1997 through 2022) at least one player from UCLA’s programme has been selected. Over the previous 26 seasons, the Bruins have acquired 36 draught picks.

UCLA has had 122 NBA Draught picks in total, which places it second among all colleges and universities. Kentucky has the most picks overall in the nation with 138.

North Carolina (116 selections) and Duke (106 selections) are following Kentucky and UCLA.

When Is The 2023 NBA Draft?

On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, everything will take place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. On ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App, watch.

How To Watch The 2023 NBA draft

Top NBA Draft Prospects

The top prospect in the 2023 NBA draught class is the French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is 19 years old.

The next 10 players round out Jonathan Givony’s list of the top 100 prospects:

Brandon Miller | SF | Alabama Scoot Henderson | PG | G League Ignite Amen Thompson | PG | Overtime Elite Ausar Thompson | SG | Overtime Elite Cam Whitmore | SF | Villanova Jarace Walker | PF | Houston Anthony Black | SG | Arkansas Taylor Hendricks | PF | UCF Gradey Dick | SG | Kansas

The 19-year-old player for the Paris Metropolitans 92 who Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called “a generational talent” didn’t let anyone down this season.

He didn’t miss a game all season, won league MVP, and guided his club to the championship.

As soon as Wembanyama steps onto the court for the Spurs in October, he will have the opportunity to establish himself as one of the faces of the NBA.

NBA Draft Order: All 58 Picks

San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama Charlotte Hornets: G Scoot Henderson Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Brandon Miller Houston Rockets: G Amen Thompson Detroit Pistons: G Cam Whitmore Orlando Magic: G Ausar Thompson Indiana Pacers: F Jarace Walker Washington Wizards: G Anthony Black Utah Jazz: G/F Taylor Hendricks Dallas Mavericks: C Dereck Lively II Orlando Magic: G Gradey Dick Oklahoma City Thunder: G Kobe Bufkin Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Hood-Schifino New Orleans Pelicans: G/F Bilal Coulibaly

Post-lottery

15: Atlanta Hawks: G Cason Wallace

16. Utah Jazz: G Keyonte George

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jordan Hawkins

18. Miami Heat: G/F Leonard Miller

19. Golden State Warriors: G/F Maxwell Lewis

20. Houston Rockets: F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

21. Brooklyn Nets: G Nick Smith Jr.

22. Brooklyn Nets: G Jett Howard

23. Portland Trail Blazers: F Noah Clowney

24. Sacramento Kings: F Kris Murray

25. Memphis Grizzlies: G Brandin Podziemski

26. Indiana Pacers: G Ben Sheppard

27. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

28. Utah Jazz: G Rayan Rupert

29. Indiana Pacers: G Amari Bailey

30. Los Angeles Clippers: G Dariq Whitehead

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons: G/F Brice Sensabaugh

32. Indiana Pacers: F Trayce Jackson-Davis

33. San Antonio Spurs: G Colby Jones

34. Charlotte Hornets: C James Nnaji

35. Boston Celtics: F G.G. Jackson

36. Sacramento Kings: G Julian Strawther

37. Denver Nuggets: G/F Sidy Cissoko

38. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Andre Jackson Jr.

39. Charlotte Hornets: G Jalen Wilson

40. Denver Nuggets: G Seth Lundy

41. Charlotte Hornets: F Keyontae Johnson

42. Washington Wizards: G Terquavion Smith

43. Memphis Grizzlies: G Marcus Sasser

44. Portland Trail Blazers: C Tristan Vukčević

45. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Kobe Brown

46. Atlanta Hawks: G Julian Phillips

47. Los Angeles Lakers: F Chris Livingston

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Jordan Miller

49. Los Angeles Clippers: G/F Jordan Walsh

50. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Emoni Bates

51. Brooklyn Nets: F Ąžuolas Tubelis

52. Phoenix Suns: C Adama Sanogo

53. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Ricky Council IV

54. Sacramento Kings: F Oscar Tshiebwe

55. Indiana Pacers: G Jaylen Clark

56. Memphis Grizzlies: F Mouhamed Gueye

57. Forfeited pick

58. Forfeited pick

59. Washington Wizards: F Hunter Tyson

60. Milwaukee Bucks: G/F Toumani Camara

RELATED CTN NEWS:

AEW Collision Live Stream: Where To Watch On Different Platforms [+Pricing]

Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico – Starting Lineup, Odds & How To Watch Online

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table