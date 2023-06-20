Sports
2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks
2023 NBA Draft: New young talent for the league will be selected in the NBA draught of 2023.
Victor Wembanyama, a French phenom who is considered a generational prospect, is in front of the pack since the San Antonio Spurs will undoubtedly select him first overall.
But after the first pick, a select few lottery clubs will have the chance to acquire a player who will make a difference, while other teams will try to score on a rookie with untapped potential.
Our NBA draught experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predict that Brandon Miller of Alabama will be selected No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite is the closest competitor to Miller, therefore the outcome may be close.
The twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite as well as Cam Whitmore of Villanova are among possibilities expected to be high lottery picks.
Draft History
42 first-round picks are among UCLA’s 122 all-time draught selections from their men’s basketball programme since 1947.
In 21 of the last 26 NBA Draughts (which have taken place from 1997 through 2022) at least one player from UCLA’s programme has been selected. Over the previous 26 seasons, the Bruins have acquired 36 draught picks.
UCLA has had 122 NBA Draught picks in total, which places it second among all colleges and universities. Kentucky has the most picks overall in the nation with 138.
North Carolina (116 selections) and Duke (106 selections) are following Kentucky and UCLA.
When Is The 2023 NBA Draft?
On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, everything will take place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. On ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App, watch.
How To Watch The 2023 NBA draft
- NBA Mock Draft Special Presented by Kia: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN app
- NBA draft Preview Presented by Kia: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN app
- NBA draft Countdown: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App
- Live pick-by-pick draft analysis
Top NBA Draft Prospects
The top prospect in the 2023 NBA draught class is the French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is 19 years old.
The next 10 players round out Jonathan Givony’s list of the top 100 prospects:
- Brandon Miller | SF | Alabama
- Scoot Henderson | PG | G League Ignite
- Amen Thompson | PG | Overtime Elite
- Ausar Thompson | SG | Overtime Elite
- Cam Whitmore | SF | Villanova
- Jarace Walker | PF | Houston
- Anthony Black | SG | Arkansas
- Taylor Hendricks | PF | UCF
- Gradey Dick | SG | Kansas
The 19-year-old player for the Paris Metropolitans 92 who Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called “a generational talent” didn’t let anyone down this season.
He didn’t miss a game all season, won league MVP, and guided his club to the championship.
As soon as Wembanyama steps onto the court for the Spurs in October, he will have the opportunity to establish himself as one of the faces of the NBA.
NBA Draft Order: All 58 Picks
- San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama
- Charlotte Hornets: G Scoot Henderson
- Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Brandon Miller
- Houston Rockets: G Amen Thompson
- Detroit Pistons: G Cam Whitmore
- Orlando Magic: G Ausar Thompson
- Indiana Pacers: F Jarace Walker
- Washington Wizards: G Anthony Black
- Utah Jazz: G/F Taylor Hendricks
- Dallas Mavericks: C Dereck Lively II
- Orlando Magic: G Gradey Dick
- Oklahoma City Thunder: G Kobe Bufkin
- Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Hood-Schifino
- New Orleans Pelicans: G/F Bilal Coulibaly
Post-lottery
- 15: Atlanta Hawks: G Cason Wallace
- 16. Utah Jazz: G Keyonte George
- 17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jordan Hawkins
- 18. Miami Heat: G/F Leonard Miller
- 19. Golden State Warriors: G/F Maxwell Lewis
- 20. Houston Rockets: F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
- 21. Brooklyn Nets: G Nick Smith Jr.
- 22. Brooklyn Nets: G Jett Howard
- 23. Portland Trail Blazers: F Noah Clowney
- 24. Sacramento Kings: F Kris Murray
- 25. Memphis Grizzlies: G Brandin Podziemski
- 26. Indiana Pacers: G Ben Sheppard
- 27. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- 28. Utah Jazz: G Rayan Rupert
- 29. Indiana Pacers: G Amari Bailey
- 30. Los Angeles Clippers: G Dariq Whitehead
Second Round
- 31. Detroit Pistons: G/F Brice Sensabaugh
- 32. Indiana Pacers: F Trayce Jackson-Davis
- 33. San Antonio Spurs: G Colby Jones
- 34. Charlotte Hornets: C James Nnaji
- 35. Boston Celtics: F G.G. Jackson
- 36. Sacramento Kings: G Julian Strawther
- 37. Denver Nuggets: G/F Sidy Cissoko
- 38. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Andre Jackson Jr.
- 39. Charlotte Hornets: G Jalen Wilson
- 40. Denver Nuggets: G Seth Lundy
- 41. Charlotte Hornets: F Keyontae Johnson
- 42. Washington Wizards: G Terquavion Smith
- 43. Memphis Grizzlies: G Marcus Sasser
- 44. Portland Trail Blazers: C Tristan Vukčević
- 45. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Kobe Brown
- 46. Atlanta Hawks: G Julian Phillips
- 47. Los Angeles Lakers: F Chris Livingston
- 48. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Jordan Miller
- 49. Los Angeles Clippers: G/F Jordan Walsh
- 50. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Emoni Bates
- 51. Brooklyn Nets: F Ąžuolas Tubelis
- 52. Phoenix Suns: C Adama Sanogo
- 53. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Ricky Council IV
- 54. Sacramento Kings: F Oscar Tshiebwe
- 55. Indiana Pacers: G Jaylen Clark
- 56. Memphis Grizzlies: F Mouhamed Gueye
- 57. Forfeited pick
- 58. Forfeited pick
- 59. Washington Wizards: F Hunter Tyson
- 60. Milwaukee Bucks: G/F Toumani Camara
