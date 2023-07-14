“The Summer I Turned Pretty”: Stream Season 2 For Free On Prime Video

(CTN NEWS) – The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: The highly anticipated second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will make its debut on Thursday (July 13) exclusively on Prime Video.

Regardless of whether you’re familiar with the book or not, a single glance at the trailer is enough to indicate that we’re in for yet another season brimming with gripping drama.

Prepare yourself for a season infused with profound themes of grief, coming of age, and, naturally, the exhilaration of young love.

In this installment, we find Belly (Lola Tung) caught in a tumultuous situation, her heart torn between Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) following the events of the first season.

Both brothers continue to vie for her affection, and as Belly grapples with her emotions, external factors begin to shape her journey.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2: A Season of Drama, Love, and Musical Delights

The return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) battle with cancer and a looming threat to the Cousins Beach house will compel Belly to set her personal sentiments aside and fight fervently for what she truly desires.

The upcoming season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty seems to be treating fans to an extra musical treat, as indicated by the captivating trailers.

Viewers can anticipate the inclusion of more Taylor Swift music in the new episodes, with snippets featuring “August” from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore, as well as the debut of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from her recently released re-recording of the 2010 album Speak Now.

In addition to the beloved main cast members, there will be a talented ensemble joining the second season.

Rain Spencer will reprise her role as Belly’s loyal best friend Taylor, while Sean Kaufman will portray Steven and Jackie Chung will take on the role of Belly and Steven’s mother, Laurel.

Other notable cast members include Minnie Mills, David Iacono, Colin Ferguson, Summer Madison, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Lilah Pate, who are sure to contribute their skills and talent to the series.

For those eager to catch the show, keep reading to discover how to watch it.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two Schedule

Get ready to mark your calendars, as the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty brings its delightful drama to Prime Video.

Amazon Studios has released the complete streaming schedule, with the first three episodes premiering on July 14, and here’s what you can expect from this highly anticipated season.

Based on the second book of the trilogy, It’s Not Summer Without You, the new episodes delve into captivating storylines.

As Amazon Studios reveals in a press release, Belly finds herself torn between Conrad and Jeremiah, the brothers vying for her heart. With the return of Susannah’s battle with cancer, Belly questions if summer will ever be the same again.

However, an unexpected visitor emerges, posing a threat to Susannah’s cherished house, compelling Belly to rally her friends and make a decisive choice about where her heart truly belongs.

Prepare for an enthralling journey as the gang navigates the complexities of love, loyalty, and overcoming obstacles.

Be sure to follow the streaming schedule and immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.

Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game” (July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Aug. 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Aug. 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Aug. 18, 2023)

When and How to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

The highly anticipated first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are set to premiere on Thursday (July 13) at 8 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released every Friday.

If you’re a Prime member, you’re in luck as you can enjoy the series for free. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video to unlock access to their extensive library of content.

For Prime members, streaming The Summer I Turned Pretty is as easy as clicking the link provided below or visiting either the Amazon or Prime Video homepage via the app or online.

Simply navigate to the Prime Originals section and select the series to start watching.

Not a Prime member yet? No worries! You can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial for Prime and enjoy streaming The Summer I Turned Pretty, along with a wide range of other captivating content on Prime Video.

With a vast selection of exclusive movies, TV shows, documentaries, and episodes from popular network and cable shows, as well as the option to buy or rent additional films, Prime Video offers an extensive and immersive viewing experience.

Amazon Prime Video is available in most countries, with the exception of the following:

Mainland China

Russia

Syria

Cuba

Iran

Belarus

North Korea

