Connect with us

Entertainment

'The Last Voyage Of The Demeter' Opens To $750,000 In Previews
Advertisement

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 11th-13th]

Entertainment

Watching 'Red White & Royal Blue' Where To Watch It

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Wraps Eras Tour With Surprise '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Announcement At SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Disney+ Raises Subscription Fees: Is The Ad-Free Experience Worth The Extra Cost?

Entertainment

Disney's Streaming Service Will Cost More As Iger Reduces Expenses

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Reveals 1989 (Taylor's Version) At L.A. Concert

Entertainment

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone Sells For Nearly $100,000 At eBay Auction In Las Vegas

Entertainment

Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Dies After 3 Year Battle with ALS

Entertainment

Oscar Winning Director of The Exorcist William Friedkin Dies at 87

Entertainment

One Piece Episode 1072 Release Date And Spoilers

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 4th-6th]

Entertainment

Hollywood Actor Mark Margolis Dies Aged 83

Entertainment

In Heartstopper Season 2, The Gut Punches Go Way Beyond Romantic Nonsense.

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Announces Additional Eras Tour Dates For Fall 2024 In U.S. And Canada

Entertainment Gaming

UNO Quatro: Mattel's Quest For The Inaugural "Chief UNO Player" -Qualifications & How To Apply

Entertainment

OFFICIAL: Blackpink's Jisoo And Actor Ahn Bo-hyun Confirmed To Be In A Relationship

Entertainment

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Has a Surprise Cameo From MrBeast

Entertainment

Lizzo Faces Damaging Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment

Entertainment

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

Entertainment

‘The Last Voyage Of The Demeter’ Opens To $750,000 In Previews

Published

3 seconds ago

on

'The Last Voyage Of The Demeter' Opens To $750,000 In Previews

(CTN News) – In previews on Thursday, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” launched with a $750,000 budget.

As part of the campaign, the horror film, which is derived from a chapter of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” was screened in 2,350 theaters with showings commencing at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 19.

This is the The Last Voyage Of The Demeter story of a merchant ship in which fifty unmarked wooden crates were transported from Carpathia to London by way of a merchant ship.

Let me just say that there is a sinister presence lurking in the cargo hold, and he is able to make short work of the crew of the doomed vessel with a nice set of chompers.

I suspect that the end of “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” may also be a sad one, as it does not appear that it will be able to contend with the likes of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

The horror movie is expected to debut to an anemic $7 million to $9 million, which is a disastrous result for the $45 million production.

As part of the DreamWorks Pictures distribution deal, Universal Pictures is distributing the film.

With an ensemble that includes Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Corey Hawkins from the hit movie Straight Outta Compton, this film features the talent of Corey Hawkins.

This picture is directed by André Vredal (“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark“).

Despite the positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” currently has a 36% “rotten” rating on the site.

As far as Dracula-themed films go, it’s been a pretty tough year, as “Renfield,” a horror-comedy about the count’s loyal servant, has collapsed at the box office this year. It earns a total of $26 million around the world for that movie.

The domestic box office The Last Voyage Of The Demeter record is expected to be set on Friday with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” crossing $500 million at the domestic box office. Globally, Greta Gerwig’s film has already crossed the $1 billion mark.

During this weekend’s domestic box office, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is also likely to break through the $250 million mark at the domestic box office.

SEE ALSO:

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 11th-13th]

Watching ‘Red White & Royal Blue’ Where To Watch It

Taylor Swift Wraps Eras Tour With Surprise ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Announcement At SoFi Stadium
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs