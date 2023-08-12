‘The Last Voyage Of The Demeter’ Opens To $750,000 In Previews

(CTN News) – In previews on Thursday, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” launched with a $750,000 budget.

As part of the campaign, the horror film, which is derived from a chapter of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” was screened in 2,350 theaters with showings commencing at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 19.

This is the The Last Voyage Of The Demeter story of a merchant ship in which fifty unmarked wooden crates were transported from Carpathia to London by way of a merchant ship.

Let me just say that there is a sinister presence lurking in the cargo hold, and he is able to make short work of the crew of the doomed vessel with a nice set of chompers.

I suspect that the end of “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” may also be a sad one, as it does not appear that it will be able to contend with the likes of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

The horror movie is expected to debut to an anemic $7 million to $9 million, which is a disastrous result for the $45 million production.

As part of the DreamWorks Pictures distribution deal, Universal Pictures is distributing the film.

With an ensemble that includes Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Corey Hawkins from the hit movie Straight Outta Compton, this film features the talent of Corey Hawkins.

This picture is directed by André Vredal (“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark“).

Despite the positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” currently has a 36% “rotten” rating on the site.

As far as Dracula-themed films go, it’s been a pretty tough year, as “Renfield,” a horror-comedy about the count’s loyal servant, has collapsed at the box office this year. It earns a total of $26 million around the world for that movie.

The domestic box office The Last Voyage Of The Demeter record is expected to be set on Friday with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” crossing $500 million at the domestic box office. Globally, Greta Gerwig’s film has already crossed the $1 billion mark.

During this weekend’s domestic box office, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is also likely to break through the $250 million mark at the domestic box office.

