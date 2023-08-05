Hollywood Actor Mark Margolis Dies Aged 83

Mark Margolis, the American actor best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca, has died. He was 83. Margolis died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a brief illness, according to his publicist.

Jacqueline, his wife, and Morgan, his son, were by his side.

Mark Margolis, who once characterised himself as a ” actor,” appeared in over 60 films over the course of his five-decade career, including Scarface, Ace Ventura, and The Wrestler. He possibly reached the widest audience as Salamanca.

Salamanca was a bitter former drug lord in Breaking Bad who talked exclusively through a brass bell affixed to his wheelchair and died in a dramatic fashion. In 2012, he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Mark Margolis was born in 1939 in Philadelphia. He began his stage career after relocating to New York and studying under Stella Adler.

According to Deadline,Mark Margolis has featured in more than 50 off-Broadway plays, including a regional production of Imagining Madoff in 2010.

“He was a one-of-a-kind individual.” “We won’t see his likes again,” Margolis’ manager, Robert Kolker, said in a statement. “He was a valued client as well as a lifelong friend.” I was fortunate to have known him.”

