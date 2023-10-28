The End Of Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Is Marked By The Death Of [SPOILER]

(CTN News) – In Loki Season 2 Episode 4, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were forced to say goodbye to yet another variant of Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) is shown disintegrating at the end of the fourth episode of the Disney+ show’s second season, “Heart of the TVA,” after he has been exposed to too much temporal radiation towards the end of the episode.

Upon Loki’s death in the Season 1 finale, He Who Remains was the first Kang variant to meet his end and now this is the second variant to die on Loki after He Who Remains.

Majors appeared in a post-credit scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in which he played Victor Timely, an industrialist and inventor from the 1980s, before he returned to the role for Loki Season 2, Episode 3, “1893”, in which he played Victor Timely once again.

What happened to the sacred timeline? Did it disappear?

As Victor Timely attempted to launch the Throughput Multiplier in order to stabilize the Temporal Loom, he died in the process.

However, due to his death, the Throughout Multiplier was not launched and the Temporal Loom exploded, seemingly destroying both the Sacred Timeline and all of its branches as well as the Temporal Loom itself.

The closing credits of “Heart of the TVA” show Loki Season 2 (Tom Hiddleston) bracing himself for the massive blast wave heading his way before the screen cuts to black, leaving viewers to wonder if Loki, Sylvie, Mobius and the rest of the TVA survived the blast.

Despite the fact that the Multiverse Saga encompasses Phases 4 through 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to date there have only been a few shows exploring the multiverse, with Loki leading the way.

It has already been revealed that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has revealed that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be carrying the Multiverse Saga, and he is expected to be the next Thanos-level threat that the Avengers will have to face.

Kang has been confirmed to appear in the next two Avengers movies – The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars – as of the writing of this article.

Loki season 2 doesn’t end on a cliffhanger

In contrast to Loki Season 1, which ended with Loki trapped in a past version of the TVA, Loki Season 2 will not end on a cliffhanger.

Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, Feige maintains that the series was always conceived as a whole. According to him, “These are two chapters in one book, and Season 2 will finish the book. There are more stories to tell, but if I may be so coy, they will be new books.”

A separate interview with Loki executive producer Kevin Wright confirmed Feige’s statement, though he admitted that Loki Season 2 leaves things “open-ended,” allowing for another season if Marvel Studios decides to make one.

