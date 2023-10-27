The Taylor Swift Version Of 1989 Is Finally Here: Stream It Here

(CTN News) – A re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s fifth studio album was released at midnight on Friday (Oct. 27), exactly nine years to the day after the original 1989 was released back in 2014.

All 13 original songs of the revamped set have been re-recorded as well as three bonus tracks, which are “Wonderland,” “New Romantics” and “You Are In Love.”

In addition to that, it should also be noted that 1989 (Taylor Swift Version) is in the same vein as Taylor Swift previous “Versions,” which included several unreleased “Vault” songs as well.

As a result of a lack of space on the album tracklists, these songs had been written by the pop star many years ago, but were eventually removed from the album’s tracklists due to a lack of space.

There are several “Vault” tracks on her latest release, including “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!”

On the lead up to the new album, Taylor Swift teased lyrics from a handful of “Vault” songs, posting pictures on her Instagram Stories of handwritten poetry lines, along with pictures of her handwritten lyrics.

As the note reads from Thursday (Oct. 26), “I broke my own heart as a result of the politeness of you,” I felt I was breaking my own heart.

Taylor Swift will need to re-record two more albums before the end of the year, her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation, the last album she released under Big Machine Records.

There were two albums she released in 2021, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), and in July of this year, she released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift first revealed the news that 1989 (Taylor Swift Version) was on its way at an August Eras Tour show, after which she took to social media to share with the rest of the world the good news.

In an email she sent out at the time, she wrote: “I have changed my life in countless ways as a result of the 1989 album.”

In her words, “I have to say that this is my most favorite re-record that I’ve ever done due to the insane quality of the 5 From The Vault tracks. It is hard for me to believe that they were ever left behind in the first place.”

