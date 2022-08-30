Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists

(CTN News) – Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, pop superstar, member of K-Pop sensation Blackpink, and now MTV Video Music Award winner, has just achieved a new milestone.

“LaLisa” broke the Internet with its video and song last year.

Upon its release last year, “LaLisa” broke the Internet with its single and video.

After Her released the video for her debut single “LaLisa” on YouTube on September 10, 2021, it became the most viewed solo artist video on YouTube in a single day with 73.6 million views.

There were only three videos by K-Pop superstars BTS and two by Lisa’s band Blackpink that got more views in 24 hours.

At the Prudential Centre in Newark in the state of New Jersey, the “Her” music video beat out other nominees such as BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and ITZY.

In addition to winning the award for Best Metaverse Performance, her band, The Virtual in PUBG, also enjoyed a successful night.

In spite of the fact that MTV, which originally stood for Music Television, does not include much music programming, the VMAs have been an enduring and legendary award show since 1984 when it debuted at Radio City Music Hall.

First held in Newark in 2019, previous awards ceremonies were mostly held in New York and Los Angeles, with a few in Las Vegas and Miami.

As well as winning the top K-Pop award in the VMA’s 38th year, She also performed live on stage with Blackpink, the first time the band performed at an American awards show.

In addition to inspiring economic swells, Lisa has been a source of pride for the people of Thailand, her hometown of Buri Ram.

as well as inspiring a run on meatballs after saying she missed them at the Buri Ram train station and, most recently, inspiring people to order sweet roti sai mai after posting about it on her Instagram account.

Related CTN News: