Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘The Great Flood’: Everything We Know So Far

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood' Everything We Know So Far

(CTN News) – Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo of Squid Games will co-star in Netflix’s new disaster thriller, The Great Flood.

We’ll keep you updated on The Great Flood’s plot, cast and production updates, trailers, and release date on Netflix.

‘The Great Flood’ is a South Korean Netflix Original disaster thriller written and directed by Kim Byung Woo.

In 2023, Netflix will release a number of exciting South Korean movies.

What is the plot of The Great Flood?

From AsianWiki, here is the synopsis for The-Great-Flood:

There has been a great flood on planet Earth. An Ma and Hee Jo struggle to survive in their sinking apartment building.

Hee Jo belongs to a human resource security team that is trying to save An Na from the disaster. An Ma is an AI development researcher. However, why is Hee Jo trying to save An Na and who is behind it?

Who are the cast members of The Great Flood?

park hae soo and kim da mi the great flood netflix

As of this writing, only two cast members have been confirmed for TGF.

Kim Da Mi has been cast as An Ma. The South Korean actress has already starred in two extremely popular Korean dramas on Netflix, Our Beloved Summer, and Itaewon Class.

Thanks to his roles in Squid Game and Money Heist, Park Hae Soo has become one of Netflix’s most recognizable faces.

In the upcoming crime drama Narco-Saints, he has a leading role.

What is the production status of The Great Flood?

Filming is currently underway (Last updated: 18/08/2022).

Apparently, filming on the project began in mid-May 2022 and won’t be completed until mid-November 2022.

When is The Great Flood Netflix release date?

Since filming won’t end until November 2022, we can completely rule out a 2022 release date.

The Great Flood won’t be available on Netflix until Summer 2023.

