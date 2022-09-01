iBOMMA – iBOMMA Gave A Big Shock to Indian Users in Movie Streaming

(CTN News) – Telugu cinema lovers need not be introduced to iBOMMA. On the website, you can watch free OTT movies in HD quality.

In case you cannot watch movies in OTTs, you can open this website and watch movies of your choice.

A few days ago, Aibomma said they were shutting down the website due to unnecessary abuse caused by the management of the website.

What was the reason for backtracking in that regard? This website seems to have taken another important decision recently.

As of now, almost all digital streaming movies have been I-dolls.

Using the search option, users could watch their favorite movies online or download them. There is no chance now.

iBOMMA 2022 Telugu Movies Details

Name of Website iBOMMA Use Download & Transfer Movie Type of Movie Telugu, & Tamil Movie Stats New Released & Old Category Entertainment Website Type Torrent Films download Categories Action

Thriller

Comedy

Drama

Search option is not visible on the iBomma website

This opportunity is also stated to be temporary. It has not been clarified when full movies will be available again.

The search option is currently not available on the iBomma website.

When Eye Toy’s management decided to close the site earlier, they said maintenance costs were rising.

Our passion is spreading evil propaganda against them, they said. However, no details are given about what actually happened.