Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Wednesday has yet to receive an official release date.

The good news is that Wednesday will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2022, so hopefully, it can be released just in time for Halloween.

Fans will be able to watch eight episodes in total.

You must be a Netflix subscriber to watch Wednesday.

Netflix is now available for $9.99/£10.99 per month.

Who Is Cast In Wednesday?

Wednesday Addams is portrayed by Jenna Ortega on Netflix.

She is best known for playing Ellie Alives in Netflix’s YOU and young Jane in Jane the Virgin.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father.

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother, in A Wrinkle in Time.