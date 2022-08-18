Connect with us

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

(CTN News) – Are You Ready for a new take on the Addams family? Tim Burton’s Wednesday is just around the corner.

Wednesday Addams will star in Netflix’s comedy-horror series.

Wednesday’s journey in her teenage years is not a spin-off of the original series, but rather a modern reimagining.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar created the series, which was directed by Tim Burton, an iconic gothic filmmaker.

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday on Netflix, including its release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When does Wednesday come out on Netflix?

Wednesday has yet to receive an official release date.

The good news is that Wednesday will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2022, so hopefully, it can be released just in time for Halloween.

Fans will be able to watch eight episodes in total.

You must be a Netflix subscriber to watch Wednesday.

Netflix is now available for $9.99/£10.99 per month.

Who Is Cast In Wednesday?

Wednesday Addams is portrayed by Jenna Ortega on Netflix.

She is best known for playing Ellie Alives in Netflix’s YOU and young Jane in Jane the Virgin.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father.

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother, in A Wrinkle in Time.

Wednesday also stars Riki Lindhorne as Dr. Valerie Kinbott and Sons of Anarchy’s Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin.

Morticia’s enemy, Larissa Weems, will be played by Gwendoline Christie.

Christina Ricci will also appear on Wednesday in an undisclosed role. In the 1990s, Ricci played Wednesday Addams. Showtime’s Yellow Jackets features her as Misty Quigley.

Other famous faces in Wednesday include

  • Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe
  • Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker
  • William Houston as Joseph Crackstone
  • Murray McArthur as Fabian

Is There A Trailer for Wednesday on Netflix?

Netflix has released a funny yet spooky teaser trailer for Wednesday.

