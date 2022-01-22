Single Drunk Female Review, Comedy About Sobriety To End Stigma

Single Drunk Female Review: Every Monday, we have margaritas. Wednesday is wine night. It’s happy hour. Bookclub.” In a world in which drinking culture is the norm, with holidays (St. Patrick’s Day, New Year’s Eve) and social events (Santacon) dedicated solely to the glorification and overconsumption of alcohol, sobriety is the rarity. The subject is too difficult/uncomfortable for society to discuss openly. The sober-curious trend and the popularity of collective challenges like Dry January and Sober October have made sober-related topics less taboo, but one TV show is aiming to remove the stigma altogether by addressing it in a funny, refreshingly in-your-face, and highly entertaining manner: Single Drunk Female, premiering January 20 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform (streaming on Hulu the next day).

What initially attracted you to Single Drunk Female? As I mentioned, I was initially drawn to this project because Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and Jenni Konner (Girls) were already attached, and those are both women I have on my dream board to work with, so I was very excited about that. I also really liked Simone's script – I thought it was an honest, funny story, and it felt refreshing to me. What do you love about playing Sam? What part of the character resonated with you the most? "I love Sam because she's deeply uncool. With social media and the way we interact with one another, there's so much pressure to not only have it all together, Sam is a weird bull in a china shop. Her not really fitting in is what I like about her. She texts the wrong things to everyone who wears loud, strange coats and clothes, and her hair's a mess. Her appearance is bizarre.."