What Is Wordle and How To Play Wordle? Here's What You Need To Know
There is exciting news for online game fans, as a newly released game has now come to light. The game ‘WORDLE’ has amused people from all over the globe and has kept them occupied amusingly for years. Wordle is a game involving words. This game was launched five months ago and certainly appeals to anyone who enjoys word games such as Scrabble or Jumble.

What is Wordle?

The game is simple and enjoyable and is similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can only be played and solved once a day. Developed by word game lovers, the game is available on a website called Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk).

How to play Wordle

Five-letter words are guessed by players. The game includes only five-letter terms. The most interesting aspect is that a new word/term is revealed every day.

  1. Each day, a new word is revealed to the player, and it’s up to them to find out what it is.
  2. It gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word that is randomly selected.
  3.  The Wordle website displays a virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns of text. Slots represent letters, and rows represent guesses.
  4. In the example above, the correct letter turns green when you place it in the right place. Correct letters typed in the wrong place turn yellow. An unrelated letter appears gray if it is not part of the word.

What’s the craze about this game?

The name of the game is a play on Josh Wardle’s name. Josh Wardle and his partner created the game for themselves and then shared it with their friends and lovers, who enjoyed it immensely. The creators decided to publish the game after it was being played widely.

Netizens are playing the game in large numbers, from celebrities to high school students. While there are no clues provided to predict the word, the game generates curiosity and there is enjoyment involved in guessing every letter, and within a few tries at that. The inclusion of color-coded hints makes it an innovative and creative game.

