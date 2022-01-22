Connect with us

Single Drunk Female – Where to Watch? Here’s What You Need To Know

Published

2 mins ago

on

Single Drunk Female

Tonight on Freeform, Simone Finch’s buzzy new dramedy Single Drunk Female premieres its first two episodes. Jenni Konner executive produces the series about Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twenty-something alcoholic forced to sober up after a public meltdown at a New York media company. As described by Freeform, “Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by the triggers that made her drink.”

In addition to Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard, the show currently has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Is the show available to watch online? Is Hulu going to offer next-day streaming of the series? Here’s everything you should know.

Related: ”Single Drunk Female” Review, Comedy About Sobriety To End Stigma

WHERE TO WATCH SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE?

Watch ”Single Drunk Female” live on the Freeform website or app if you have a valid cable login. Additionally, you can watch the show live or on-demand with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers Freeform, such as fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV Stream.

For eligible subscribers, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, and fuboTV offer free trials.

WHO’S IN THE CAST OF SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE?

Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard appear in the show. The show also features recurring roles for Jon Glaser, Ian Gomez, and Jojo Brown.

WHAT TIME IS A SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE ON TONIGHT?

You can watch the first two episodes of ”Single Drunk Female” tonight (January 20) from 10:00-11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

WILL A SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE BE ON HULU?

Absolutely! The next day, the series will be available on the Hulu and Freeform websites.

WHEN WILL A SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE BE ON HULU?

Friday morning (January 21) will see the premiere of the first two episodes on Hulu.

WHEN WILL SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE EPISODE 3 BE ON FREEFORM?

The third episode will premiere on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

