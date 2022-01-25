Pam and Tommy Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Pam and Tommy – There are many people familiar with Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, but they may not be familiar with the story surrounding the infamous sex tape recorded during their honeymoon that was ultimately leaked to the public.

Pam and Tommy can help. Hulu’s new miniseries, which comes from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, chronicles the aftermath of the sex tape’s release and how it affects the couple’s marriage. The Wrestler’s Robert Siegel will serve as the miniseries’ showrunner, while Craig Gillespie, director of I, Tonya, and Cruella, will direct the first three episodes and serve as an executive producer.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about Pam and Tommy if you’re interested in the miniseries.

Watch the Trailers for Pam and Tommy

On November 18, 2021, Pam and Tommy released their first trailer. In addition to showing us what these portrayals will look like in motion, the trailer stresses why this scandal is so important.

On January 5, 2022, a new trailer was released, highlighting how important the tape was to Anderson.

When Will Pam and Tommy Be Released?

On February 2, 2022, Hulu will release the first three episodes of Pam and Tommy. Each week for the next five weeks, a new episode of the series will be released.

Who Is in the Pam and Tommy Cast?

A couple of months ago, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both of whom had worked with Gillespie on I, Tonya, were announced as the respective leads. Originally, James Franco was slated to direct the miniseries and star as Lee, but he backed out due to numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him. Additionally, Rogen was cast as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole Anderson and Lee’s sex tape. Eventually, Nick Offerman was cast as Milton Ingley, who would help Gauthier distribute the tape. Also featured in the series are Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay.

Lily James

Sebastian Stan

Taylor Schilling

Seth Rogen

Nick Offerman

Fred Hechinger

Andrew Dice Clay

Mozhan Marnò

Pepi Sonuga

Paul Ben-Victor

Spenser Granese

