Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter's Peanut Butter Game Prank
Advertisement

Entertainment News Trending News

How did Hudson Madsen, Son of Actor Michael Madsen, Die?

Entertainment Trending News

Hudson Madsen, Son of actor Michael Madsen Dies at 26

Entertainment Trending News

Marilyn Manson Denies Raping Evan Rachel Wood on Music Video Set

Entertainment Trending News

Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Raped her During a Video Shoot

Entertainment Trending News

Damon Albarn Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Claiming She didn't Write her Songs

Entertainment Trending News

Netflix Releases the First Pinocchio Trailer, Starring Guillermo del Toro

Entertainment Trending News

Kid Rock Announces Huge Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets, Special Guests

Entertainment Trending News

Pam and Tommy Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Entertainment Trending News

Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter’s Peanut Butter Game Prank

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 day ago

on

Dwayne Johnson

Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared yet another glimpse of his time spent with his daughter, Jazzy, on social media. Fans were left in splits after watching the video clip of him playing with his daughter.

The last movies Dwayne Johnson appeared in were Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, which received a lot of praise from the fans. There is also a lesser-known fact that he voiced a character in Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 action comedy film, Free Guy, which was a successful film. Currently, he is working on the DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, two highly anticipated movies.

Must Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Covid-19

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter’s Peanut butter game

Dwayne Johnson recently shared a video clip on his official Instagram account in which he can be seen playing with his daughter. In the video, he can be seen with his eyes closed while his daughter tries to scare him by putting peanut butter on foil and applying it to his face. Dwayne Johnson can be seen telling his daughter that he trusts her and hints that her hand is holding foil. As she spreads peanut butter on his face, the actor gets shocked, while his daughter is left in splits watching him eat peanut butter.

The caption stated what a fool he was for trusting her daughter with her favorite game, Daddy Cloe Your Eyes, and how he welcomes her daughters to do the same when they are grown and gone. The caption read, “You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favorite game, “Daddy Close Your Eyes” What a fool I am (one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the shit outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do – so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

The comments section of Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post was flooded with laughing emojis as celebrities and fans expressed how much they enjoyed watching the father-daughter fun game together, while many others uploaded hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how happy they were to see them enjoying time together. Check out some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post.

Also Check:

Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?