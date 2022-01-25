Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter’s Peanut Butter Game Prank
Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared yet another glimpse of his time spent with his daughter, Jazzy, on social media. Fans were left in splits after watching the video clip of him playing with his daughter.
The last movies Dwayne Johnson appeared in were Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, which received a lot of praise from the fans. There is also a lesser-known fact that he voiced a character in Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 action comedy film, Free Guy, which was a successful film. Currently, he is working on the DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, two highly anticipated movies.
Must Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Covid-19
Dwayne Johnson and his daughter’s Peanut butter game
Dwayne Johnson recently shared a video clip on his official Instagram account in which he can be seen playing with his daughter. In the video, he can be seen with his eyes closed while his daughter tries to scare him by putting peanut butter on foil and applying it to his face. Dwayne Johnson can be seen telling his daughter that he trusts her and hints that her hand is holding foil. As she spreads peanut butter on his face, the actor gets shocked, while his daughter is left in splits watching him eat peanut butter.
View this post on Instagram
The comments section of Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post was flooded with laughing emojis as celebrities and fans expressed how much they enjoyed watching the father-daughter fun game together, while many others uploaded hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how happy they were to see them enjoying time together. Check out some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post.
Also Check:
Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears