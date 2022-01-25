Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter’s Peanut Butter Game Prank

Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared yet another glimpse of his time spent with his daughter, Jazzy, on social media. Fans were left in splits after watching the video clip of him playing with his daughter.

The last movies Dwayne Johnson appeared in were Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, which received a lot of praise from the fans. There is also a lesser-known fact that he voiced a character in Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 action comedy film, Free Guy, which was a successful film. Currently, he is working on the DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, two highly anticipated movies.

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter’s Peanut butter game

Dwayne Johnson recently shared a video clip on his official Instagram account in which he can be seen playing with his daughter. In the video, he can be seen with his eyes closed while his daughter tries to scare him by putting peanut butter on foil and applying it to his face. Dwayne Johnson can be seen telling his daughter that he trusts her and hints that her hand is holding foil. As she spreads peanut butter on his face, the actor gets shocked, while his daughter is left in splits watching him eat peanut butter.

The caption stated what a fool he was for trusting her daughter with her favorite game, Daddy Cloe Your Eyes, and how he welcomes her daughters to do the same when they are grown and gone. The caption read, “You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favorite game, “Daddy Close Your Eyes” What a fool I am (one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the shit outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do – so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!)”