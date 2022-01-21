Pamela Anderson Files For Divorce From her 5th Husband, Dan Hayhurst

The American-Canadian star Pamela Anderson, best known for her role in Baywatch, filed for divorce with her husband Dan Hayhurst. On 24 December 2020, she married her then bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a private ceremony at her home in Canada. This was her fifth marriage.

Rolling Stone reported that a source close to Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst recently ended their 13-month marriage. The Baywatch actor was spotted by the Daily Mail in Malibu without her wedding ring days earlier.

Pamela Anderson’s relationship timeline

In 1995, Pamela Anderson married the famous musician Tommy Lee after only knowing him for four days. Both of them have two sons together – Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. In 1998, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, leading to the couple’s divorce. In 2001, Pamela Anderson broke up with Marcus Schenkenberg after getting engaged in the following years. In 2003, she became engaged to Robert J. Ritchie also known as Kid Rock, but they broke up soon after. However, it was later revealed they will be getting married in July 2006. After Anderson miscarried while shooting for a film, she filed for divorce a couple of days later.

Further, she announced her engagement to the filmmaker Rick Salomon in September 2007, but the two parted ways in February 2008 when Anderson requested that the court annul their marriage. In 2017, she began dating French football player Adil Rami. The couple dated for around two years before parting ways in 2019. After getting married to the Hollywood movie producer Jon Peters in 2020, Pamela Anderson divorced him a month later while claiming never to have been married to him.