Kid Rock Announces Huge Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets, Special Guests

Kid Rock, who wrote the summer anthem “All Summer Long,” will embark on a massive tour this year.

The Detroit native will perform an outdoor concert in New Jersey on Aug. 27 as part of the Bad Reputation tour that runs from April until September.

He also plans to release an album titled “Bad Reputation” sometime in 2022 along with his upcoming tour. Rock’s last album, “Sweet Southern Sugar,” debuted at number one on the US Top Rock Albums chart in 2017.

Fans who have not yet seen the “Cowboy” singer live should make this tour a priority, even if it hasn’t been confirmed. Kid Rock has hinted that this may be his final tour. According to the Detroit Free Press, he plans to stage “one last monster tour” in September 2020.

Here are all the details you should know if you want to join in on the mayhem.

Where can I buy Kid Rock tickets?

General public tickets for the five-time Grammy nominee will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. in your local time zone.

There are a few sites where you can find seats right now, such as Vivid Seats, StubHub and MegaSeats, if you don’t want to wait until the general public can buy tickets.

It’s common for speculative tickets to appear first on the secondary market, but be aware that the prices may be higher than when they’re available to the general public.

Where is Kid Rock going on tour?

The Bad Reputation tour kicks off in Evansville, Indiana, on April 6. On the 25 show jaunt that follows that concert, Kid Rock and co. will traverse North America. We’ve listed all tour dates, venues, and links to buy tickets below so you can find a show near you.

April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

April 8 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

April 9 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

April 15 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

April 16 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

May 20 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky

May 21 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

June 10 at the think Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida

June 11 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida

June 15 at the Cellairis Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia

June 17 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina

June 18 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina

June 24 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas

June 25 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas

Aug. 5 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Aug. 6 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Aug. 12 at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana

Aug. 17 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 19 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois

Aug. 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri

Aug. 24 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts

Aug. 26 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia

Aug. 27 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey

Sept. 16 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan

Sept. 17 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan

Who are Kid Rock’s special guests?

Classic rock icons Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Grand Funk Railroad, and Foreigner will join Kid Rock on select dates of the tour.

All tour dates will be opened by country star Aaron Lewis.

This tour poster lists which special guests will appear with Kid Rock when.

