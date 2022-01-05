Andy Cohen and Cooper Hosted a Drunken New Year’s Eve Show on CNN

CNN spokesperson says Andy Cohen will return to the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage in 2022, following his apology for alcohol-fueled on-air rants while hosting Anderson Cooper’s most recent event.

According to the spokesperson, Andy will be back next year.

Cohen’s comments from the Friday / Saturday broadcast have gone viral, including a rant against outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The New Year’s Eve festivities on ABC, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, were also criticized by Cohen. “You can see Ryan Seacrest’s losers performing behind me,” Cohen said. “Watching ABC is like watching nothing.”

CNN staffers aren’t impressed with Andy Cohen’s behavior

Andy Cohen’s hilariously unhinged hosting may have delighted social media, but CNN employees were less excited. Insiders told Radar Online, “We tout ourselves as the most trusted news network, and Andy Cohen makes us look bad with his New Year’s performance?” “CNN employees are said to be upset by Cohen’s behavior, especially since he is not an employee. A source also said he made them all look like “losers,” in response to Cohen’s comment about Ryan Seacrest’s viewers.

Cohen was not allowed to host the event again, CNN responded to Radar’s claims. The Bravo stalwart clearly regretted his actions, taking to Twitter the following morning to admit “I was overserved last night.” Cohen also wrote, “I still had a blast though, and I hope you did too!

Sources at NBC, however, expressed very different reactions, with one noting that Cohen founded the “Real Housewives” franchise. Moreover, they were pleased to see him causing havoc on CNN rather than NBC, which owns Bravo. Moreover, he usually interviews reality train wrecks, not world leaders.

What do You Know About Anderson Cooper?

The election clock is ticking down to the 2020 presidential election – and Anderson Cooper is one of the faces we’ll be seeing a lot of. Anderson Cooper 360° (via CNN) is a show hosted by the charismatic silver-haired journalist since 2003. Furthermore, he is a member of the CBS 60 Minutes team, as well as a new dad. In November, when he covers the night for CNN, sleep will be an even rarer commodity.

Cooper is that rare combination of trustworthy and approachable: You know you can count on him to deliver the straight facts every night, but he seems like he’d be happy to hang out with you after work, too. As reassuring to this generation as Walter Cronkite was 50 years ago is his trademark gray locks and bright eye.

Despite his fame, Cooper has some fascinating facts that may surprise you.

