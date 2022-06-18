Know Everything About Google Doodle Amanda Aldridge

Amanda Aldridge was a Black British composer, teacher, and opera singer. She has recorded dozens of instrumental tracks, sambas, and over 30 songs under the pseudonym Montague Ring.

Known for her groundbreaking music, she was the daughter of African-American actor and playwright Ira Frederick Aldridge and his Swedish wife, Amanda von Brandt.

In London’s Royal Conservatory of Music, where she studied under eminent Swedish soprano Jenny Lind, she pursued a career as a vocalist.

Due to a throat injury, Amanda Aldridge’s singing career was cut short, but she continued to use her talents as a vocal teacher, pianist, and composer.

Why is Google Doodle honoring Amanda Aldridge on June 17?

Aldridge performed at Queens Small Hall on this day in 1911, London’s pre-war concert hall and the original home of the BBC Symphony and London Philharmonic Orchestras.

What does the Amanda Aldridge Google Doodle look like?

A vintage-style logo depicts Aldridge and a doodle of musical treble clefs on both sides of the logo.