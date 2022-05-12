Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Winning Numbers For May 11, 2022

(CTN News) – Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are popular national lotteries in the United Kingdom. Each of these lotteries is conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and is similar to mainstream lotteries in the way the numbers are drawn. Prizes are based on the numbers that match the draw. The last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks draw took place recently.

Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks results, winning numbers for May 11, 2022

We will announce the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery results at 7:30 pm GMT tonight. Check back later for the final results. The previous lotteries were held on May 7, 2022. £350,000 was the jackpot prize for Lotto Hotpicks.

Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Previous Winning Numbers

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lotteries were last drawn on May 7. Lotto numbers 03, 05, 06, 15, 41 and 45 won the lottery. The jackpot was $350,000. Lotto Hotpicks winning numbers were the same as Lotto winning numbers without a bonus number.

How to play Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks game

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are easy to play.

The first step in playing the lotto is to pick six numbers from 1 to 59.

Lucky Dip is an option if you are unable to select your six numbers. Your numbers are generated randomly by Lucky Dip.

The day of the lottery, in addition to the six numbers, a bonus number is also drawn.

For Lotto Hotpicks, you first need to choose the number of numbers you want to play. You can choose between 1 and 5 numbers.

Each Lotto Hotpicks game costs £1, while each Lotto game costs £2

Lotto Hotpicks tickets can be purchased online from 6 am to 11 pm. The ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm on the days when the draws are supposed to take place. For that particular day’s draw, tickets should be purchased before the deadline.

