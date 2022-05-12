Powerball Ticket Sold at Gilbert Fry’s Food Store for $50K

(CTN News) – One more Arizonan has struck gold with the Powerball, winning $50,000.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold over the weekend at a Fry’s Food Store in Gilbert, Arizona.

Four out of five numbers and the Powerball were matched by the lucky winner. In the drawing on May 7, the winning numbers were 4, 5, 6, 28, 67, and a Powerball 10.

A Gilbert couple claimed a $473 million Powerball jackpot just a few weeks ago. The couple opted to receive a lump sum of $283 million in cash.

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 9, 2022

Are you having a lucky day today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for May 9, 2022;

18 – 30 – 35 – 52 – 56 and Powerball 5

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached $59 Million, with a cash option of $33.9 Million, according to the Powerball website.

Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $86 million with a cash option of $249.1 million after Friday’s drawing was delayed because of technical difficulties.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots