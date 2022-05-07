Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For May 7, 2022

(CTN News) – Powerball and Powerball plus are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. ITHUBA Holdings runs the National Lottery. The player must be 18 years old or older to play this lottery, as is the case with many other lotteries. Due to its high payouts, Powerball has steadily grown in popularity in South Africa. The lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for May 7, 2022

For May 7, 2022, Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST. The final results will be announced shortly. Approximately Rs 137 million will be awarded in this Powerball lottery. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is smaller than that for the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery is estimated to have a jackpot prize of R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus drawing was held on May 4. This drawing took place at 9:00 pm as well. Powerball lottery winning numbers were 37, 39, 55, 63, and 69. Along with these winning numbers, a bonus number of 23 was also drawn. The next lotto jackpot prize is expected to be R 30 million. Powerball Plus’ winning numbers were 21, 34, 38, 40, and 42. There was also a bonus number of 16. The estimated rollover amount was R 50 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday.

Both of these lotteries are fairly straightforward to play. A player will be charged R5 for each board or play.

You choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers for the Powerball lottery.

Next, you must choose one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.

Your chances of winning depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also be higher if it matches the winning Powerball number. The top prize is won if all five main numbers and the Powerball number are matched.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery

In order to play Powerball Plus, players must purchase an additional R2.5 with their Powerball plus board ticket. This Powerball plus lottery has a lower price than the Powerball lottery.

