Naomi Judd Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Daughter Ashley Judd Confirms

(CTN News) – A day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi Judd, matriarch of the Judds, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, her family said on Thursday.

Ashley Judd talks about mental health after her mother Naomi Judd’s death

Naomi Judd suffered from mental illness, an illness that tells victims “you are not loved, you are not enough, and you are not worthy,” her daughter Ashley Judd said in an interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

She couldn’t wait to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. Ashley Judd, a 54-year-old actor, said, “That was the level of destruction inside of her.”

A weapon was used by her. She said her mother Naomi Judd used a firearm in her death, which was announced on April 30.

In a televised interview, Ashley Judd said she disclosed the cause of death so she could maintain “control” over the information before it became public, possibly due to leaks about Naomi Judd’s autopsy.

Following the family’s disclosure, news broke that gun deaths in the U.S. had risen to their highest level since 1994 during the pandemic. According to a report released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun suicides – the leading cause of firearm deaths – numbered 24,245 in 2020.

Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna Judd, 57, were the Judds, a guitar-playing, singing duo that was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1.

Ashley Judd found her mother’s body after they embraced during a visit to her mother’s Tennessee home just minutes earlier. Ashley Judd said she went outside to meet a friend and came back inside to find her mother upstairs.

Ashley Judd said she felt both grief and trauma when she discovered the body.

Family members urged anyone with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help by calling 800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline…Reuters