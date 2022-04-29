Powerball Numbers: Winning Ticket Sold in Arizona for $473.1M Jackpot

(CTN News) – As the jackpot grows, Powerball interest continues to rise. Do you have the winning numbers?

Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is estimated to be $473.1 million, with a cash option of $283.2 million.

Powerball winning numbers

For Wednesday night’s drawing, the winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 2.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot was won by one person matching all six numbers. The winning ticket was purchased in Arizona.

A $1 million ticket purchased in Indiana matched all five numbers except for the Powerball.

Numbers for the Double Play are 1, 12, 35, 38, 50, and the number for the Powerball is 10.

Neither a ticket matched all six numbers nor a ticket matched all five numbers, except for the Powerball, worth $500,000.