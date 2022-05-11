Hustle Trailer – Adam Sandler Netflix’s Underdog NBA Drama

(CTN News) – Adam Sandler is currently preparing for his role in the sports drama Hustle, in which he will take on the role of Stanley Sugerman, an NBA scout with dreams of becoming a coach. Netflix shared the trailer for the film, which piqued fans’ interest in its release. Aside from playing the lead role in the movie, the actor will be playing the role of his wife, Queen Latifah.

Adam Sandler-starrer sports drama Hustle trailer

The Hustle trailer revolved around Stanley, played by Adam Sandler, who finds himself touring the world in search of the next big basketball star. He must sacrifice spending time with his family, including his wife Teresa and daughter. Ben Foster also plays Stanley’s boss in the film.

In this film Hustle, Stanley meets Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernández, a real-life NBA player. Their shared values and love for sports and family soon lead to a deep bond. Fans can’t wait to watch Bo Cruz and Stanley’s inspirational sports drama on Netflix since they work day and night to achieve their goals and reach their potential.

Watch the Hustle trailer here-