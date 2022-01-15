Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Why Isn’t Adam Sandler in it?

In the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (now available on Prime Video), the gang is back for more spooky adventures. Among the cast members, Adam Sandler – Dracula himself – is missing. Adam Sandler doesn’t appear in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, so why isn’t he in it?

Here’s the first thing: don’t be scared! The new movie still features Dracula, as Van Helsing’s (Kathryn Hahn) new invention accidentally transforms Dracula and his friends into humans. It’s too late to undo the transformation before the monsters we know and love are trapped in strange new bodies.

Adam Sandler left the Hotel Transylvania movies, but why did Drac change both on- and off-screen this time around? And who’s playing him now? Let’s find out:

WHY IS ADAM SANDLER NOT IN HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA?

The actor’s absence from Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is not being explained by Sandler or Sony. Despite starring in and executive producing the first three Hotel Transylvania films, Sandler isn’t listed as an actor or producer this time.

In addition, Sandler has recently chosen to make movies with Netflix instead of Sony Pictures (his longtime, unofficial home).

Directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon eventually decided to give the human Drac a new voice and retool the character as a result, according to CBR.

WHO REPLACED ADAM SANDLER IN HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA?

Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull, a YouTuber, and impressionist who previously played Dracula in the short film Monster Pets.

The fact that [Drac] transforms into a human gave us a chance to do things a little differently,” Drymon told Screen Rant. “It was great to see a person come in and fill that role. He could act a little differently than in the movies and it would be natural.”.”

