Doctor Strange 2’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Just Inches Away From 100 Cr

(CTN News) – At the box office around the world, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the latest Marvel Studios film, is currently on top. The movie is the second in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase to deal with the concept of the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his superhero role as Doctor Strange in the film. Also featured were Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez. Fans and critics alike praised the film. She was also praised for her portrayal of Scarlett Witch. The movie hit theaters last week, here’s how it’s doing.

The Multiverse Of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Supreme Sorcerer in various forms. Strange opened the multiverse’s doors following Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now he must deal with its consequences.

Doctor Strange 2 box office collection Day 3

On Day 6, 2022, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened to positive reviews. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 54.1 crores net in India in its first two days. The film made about Rs 25.4 crores net on its third day in the theatres, which was also its first Sunday. In India, the movie has earned a total of Rs 79.5 crores net.

The Indian box office for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness had a grand opening, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the 4th highest Hollywood opener in the country. Avengers: Endgame tops the list with Rs 53.10 crores in the country, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home with 32.67 crores. With a gross of Rs 31.3 crores, Avengers: Infinity War is the third-highest Hollywood grosser. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness earned Rs 27.5 crores on its opening day in India.